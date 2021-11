With more stations making the move to an all-Christmas format each day, 2021 is shaping up to be a banner year for lovers of the sounds of the season. This follows 2020, which MRC says was one of the best years yet for the holiday genre. Looking at on-demand streaming stats, holiday music exploded in 2020, growing by 23%, compared to 18% for the overall industry. New releases rang in the cheer as the streaming of “new holiday music” grew by 42% in 2020, the second-highest genre growth across the entire industry.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO