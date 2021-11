BRDC is the organization that purchased Saint John’s Episcopal Church at 9818 Fort Hamilton Parkway. The Bay Ridge Community Development Center has been using the building as a youth center and food distribution program. They feed 400 families in the area on Saturday with a grant from NYC. **They are planning to do a ticketing system to cut down on the lines (people are lined up around the block in front of other people’s properties). BRDC has cab drivers delivering the food to the elderly, so the elderly don’t have to stand on line.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO