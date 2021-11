Things between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are still far from smooth. After ending his holdout and returning to Philadelphia last month, Simmons told the Sixers that he isn't yet mentally prepared to play. Since then, the Sixers have said all of the right things publicly, and privately they have provided Simmons with off-court resources to help him get his mind right. However, Simmons hasn't been accepting of that help, and he also hasn't been keeping the Sixers in the loop when it comes to his status, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO