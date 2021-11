Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker leveling is going to be just as straightforward once the expansion is out, but there’s something you should know ahead of the expansion’s launch. The FFXIV team is now warning players that if you’re midway to leveling a specific job (or more importantly, if you’re right on the cusp and are about to ding): you should push them over the edge before the expansion. Let’s break it down fully.

