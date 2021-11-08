LSU Basketball Guard Rotation Thin but Productive as 2021 Season Approaches

With LSU opening its season on Tuesday against ULM, coach Will Wade hasn't been shy in giving hints about what his rotation will look like to start the season. The Tigers enter 2021 with one of the most intriguing rosters in the SEC, mainly because of all the new faces being welcomed to the program.

Part of that roster reconstruction includes a major overhaul to the backcourt, a group that took a significant hit last week when Illinois transfer Adam Miller tore his ACL. As a result, the depth in the backcourt is admittedly thin as Wade and company will be relying primarily on three players.

There's Missouri transfer guard Xavier Pinson, freshman Brandon Murray and returning sophomore Eric Gaines, who all should see north of 25 minutes per game for the Tigers this season. Each brings a unique skillset to this roster that will all be necessary for this team to reach its full potential.

"They’ve all played well in certain spurts and they can play well off of each other and that’s really at this point that’s who we’re going to roll with in the backcourt," Wade said. "We have an unbelievable amount of confidence in Pinson, Gaines and Murray and they’re hard workers, they’re blue-collar. We have more than enough back there to get the job done."

Pinson figures to be the day one starter at point guard for the Tigers as he's an inside out veteran who has SEC experience and can distribute the ball to his teammates. LSU is expecting to be more of a hard nosed defensive team that leads to offense in transition, which will make Pinson's job as the lead ball handler all the more important.

This team will want to get out in transition as much as possible but with some of the bigger pieces in place, LSU will want to settle things down in the halfcourt a bit more than past Wade led teams at LSU have been accustomed to. Wade even mentioned that the offense might not look the same this season in terms of smoothness and rhythm, which is why having inside out distributors like Pinson and Gaines will be critical for this team to have success.

"Just pushing the pace, I can push the pace, I can slow down, run the action, create for myself off the dribble, create for someone else, dribble kicks, anything really," Pinson said. "Just playing through the motions, playing through the offense and creating."

Gaines' role will be more defined this season as Wade and this coaching staff really want to see him adopt a mentality as one of the elite defensive guards in the SEC. He's long and has great quickness to keep up with most anybody that's put in front of him, an exciting trait for this defense that hasn't been the best on ball defending team the last handful of seasons.

"He’s just high-risk, high-reward. One thing is Gaines has taken things a lot more seriously, he’s a lot more locked in. He’s an unbelievable talent," Wade said. "He’s got elite speed. There’s not 10 players in college basketball that are quicker than him. We’ve got to get him playing a little bit more under control. Defensively though, he’s an absolute menace. In our scrimmage, he had the most deflections we’ve ever had from a player here in one game. He was all over the place. It looked like there were two of them out there he was moving around so fast."

Pinson agrees that Gaines is ready to assume a bigger role with the program having grown acquainted to him a little bit as a competitor last season. Gaines did have eight turnovers to go along with nine assists in the Nicholls scrimmage, an area that Wade said the team is still working with him on.

Getting more balance on offense from him in the form of his decision making will dictate just how big of a threat he becomes in the conference this season.

"Eric, most importantly, I’ve seen a lot of maturity from him. I saw him play last year; he really didn’t play that much but he played a little bit of minutes," Pinson said. "But as far as this summer and just being here from seeing where he started from when I got here to today, I feel like Eric has matured a lot."

The true wildcard of the bunch is Murray, a big freshman guard who has really impressed with his scrappiness and relentless pursuit of the basketball. As Wade would describe him, he's just all basketball, all the time, which is the makeup of a lot of players on this roster.

With Miller going down, Murray will be asked to carry more of the scoring load in the backcourt.

"Murray’s a good player. We believe in him, he’s going to step up big. He’s the one who’s going to step up big with Adam out," Wade said. "He can make shots, he’s physical, he’s rugged, he’s rough. We got a lot of basketball guys. They love basketball, they’re about basketball, they’re about handling their business with basketball. Not a lot of other interests and Murray’s like that. He’s tough, he can make shots, he can guard, he can rebound. He’s different. He’s not as sleek as we’ve had, he’s big and physical and can just make things happen."

In the end, the depth of the backcourt probably isn't exactly where Wade would want it but with three guys very capable of running the show, as long as there are no further injuries, this should be an entertaining group to follow this season.