CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Lebanon-Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday. The two Shiite Muslim politicians requested anonymity because...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Escalation#Baghdad#Explosives#Iraqi
AFP

Qatar FM calls for halt to normalization with Syria after UAE visit

Qatar's top diplomat voiced hope Friday for a halt to normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates paid a visit to Damascus. "We hope that countries will be discouraged from taking further steps with the Syrian regime," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reiterated US concerns about rehabilitating Assad. "Qatar's position will remain as it is -- we don't see any serious steps by (the) Assad regime showing his commitment to repair the damage that he made for his own country and for his own people," Al-Thani said. "As long as he's not taking any serious step, we think that changing the position is not a viable option," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Missoulian

Iraqi Kurdish man stranded on EU border

A worried Kurdish mother urged Iraqi authorities and international organizations to help her son, who along with thousands of migrants has become stuck at the Belarusian-Polish border amid an escalating diplomatic crisis. Adla Salim, a 45-year-old housewife from the city of Dohuk, said her 19-year-old son Sarkawt Ismat left Iraq for Belarus 12 days ago in the hope of reaching Europe. The border crisis between Belarus and the European Union, of which Poland is a member, has been simmering for months.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Iran earthquake: One person dead as 6.3-magnitude tremor hits Middle East

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck southern Iran, near the city of Bandar Abbas, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).The quake, at a depth of 10km, was upgraded from a preliminary magnitude of 6.0.At least one person has died following the quakes that struck the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan.State TV quoted Azizollah Konari, the Bandar Abbas governor, as saying a 22-year-old man died when an electric pole fell on top of him during the tremors.“The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in the Hormozgan province,” a local official told state TV.The tremor was felt as far...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

A newly disclosed memo reveals Trump’s plot to turn the military into his personal goon squad

I want to apologize to Mark T. Esper, former president Donald Trump’s fourth and second-to-last defense secretary. I may have been too harsh on the man who became known as “Yesper” for accommodating Trump. As I noted in March: “He did not vocally protest pardons for war criminals, the use of the defense budget to build a border wall or the withdrawal of troops from Germany.” But now that we have seen fresh evidence of how much Trump and his henchmen loathed Esper, he is rising in my estimation.
POTUS
dallassun.com

US leaves Afghanistan, ISIS-K cashing opportunity?

Nanangar [Afghanistan], October 27 (ANI): The US exit from Afghanistan ending its 20 year-long war has left people to suffer Taliban hardliner rule with the emergence of ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) on its soil. The US is now gone from Afghanistan and a series of terror attacks have worsened the lives...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy