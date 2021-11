It all comes down to the final four this weekend as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship kicks off Sunday in Arizona. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will battle for title as we finish up NASCAR Championship Weekend, bringing a climactic finish to the 2021 season. This year’s season will finish with an NBC broadcast after races moved off of FOX with the new broadcasting deal. Fans can also catch the race if they don’t have cable by signing up for a la carte streaming services like fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

