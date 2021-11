It was the announcement the world of motorcycle racing dreaded, even though everyone knew it was coming sooner or later. Still, when revealed, it hit like a ton of bricks. Valentino Rossi, the nine-time world champion, oficially announced his retirement from racing following the Nov. 14 season finale in Spain. Dorna, the promoter of MotoGP, now faces the unenviable task of moving forward sans the most popular racer in the history of the series.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO