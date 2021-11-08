CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia promises jobs to workers stranded by scrapping of French submarine deal

By Tory Shepherd
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eC2Ox_0cqAzpOT00
Melissa Price Photograph: Richard Wainwright/EPA

“Each and every” skilled shipbuilding worker affected by the federal government’s decision to scrap the existing $90bn submarine project and switch to nuclear-powered boats will have a job in the future, defence industry minister Melissa Price says.

As ongoing controversies surround the plan, Price will tell a major submarine conference in Adelaide on Tuesday that the submarines will be built in South Australia.

As part of the Aukus deal, the government will now buy at least eight nuclear submarines from the United States or the United Kingdom instead of buying 12 diesel-electric submarines from France.

Related: Australian foreign minister seeks to allay south-east Asia fears that nuclear submarines will stir up conflict

The decision has enraged France, which says it was blindsided by the move. It has also sparked fears about nuclear proliferation , a capability gap , and job losses. It is not clear yet what sort of industry Australia will need in order to support the build and maintenance of nuclear-powered boats.

Unions wrote to prime minister Scott Morrison in September saying thousands of jobs were at risk.

Defence officials told senate estimates in October that the future of up to 600 construction jobs was uncertain after the government scrapped the existing project. Another 560 people are employed directly on the existing project.

Many companies had invested in resources to become part of the supply chain for the submarines that were being bought from France’s Naval Group.

In a pre-recorded message Price said she understood the uncertainty the decision had created. She said small and medium businesses affected would be supported to compete for future work across defence programs, and that individual workers would find new jobs through a sovereign shipbuilding talent pool.

Workers will be redeployed to other projects, such as maintenance of and upgrades to the Collins-class submarines, or placed with overseas shipbuilders or governments. Others will have the opportunity to get new skills, or train in nuclear power.

“We have a solid commitment to find a role within that pool for each and every skilled shipbuilding worker affected by this announcement,” Price said.

“We will be building nuclear-powered submarines in South Australia.”

The federal government has insisted France knew its project was in trouble, but France, outraged, says it was taken by surprise.

The diplomatic stoush with France flared up again last week when Australian reporters interviewed Macron at the G20 summit in Rome. Asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him, Macron said: “ I don’t think, I know ”.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

In response, someone leaked a text from Macron to Morrison from two days before the Aukus announcement asking whether there was good news or bad news on the way.

French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault, who was recalled to France amid the dispute but has since returned to Canberra, called that leak a “ new low ” that threatened trust in the Australian government.

Related: Scott Morrison’s diplomatic damage control – with Lenore Taylor

In a blistering address to the National Press Club, Thebault said the decision itself was a “stab in the back”. A thousand jobs have been “trashed”, he said .

Labor is generally supportive of the Aukus deal but critical of the treatment of France, the potential need for the Collins-class submarines to be used for decades more before new submarines are in the water, and wants a guarantee that no jobs will be lost.

The Submarine Institute of Australia is holding its conference on “homegrown undersea technology” until Thursday.

The SA premier, Steven Marshall, will tell conference attenders that the state government will help the industry grab available opportunities and “help towards a seamless transition of skilled workers into new jobs”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

UK calls on France to do more to stop migrants crossing Channel

Downing Street has called on the French government to do more to stem the number of people travelling across the Channel in small boats amid a growing diplomatic row over who bears greater responsibility. It follows an intervention from France’s interior minister Gérald Darmanin, who claimed that his country is...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Guardian Australia#French#Epa#Australian#Defence#Senate#Naval Group
TheConversationAU

Australia has not just had a 'diplomacy fail' – it has been devaluing the profession for decades

We are seeing an unusual level of discussion about Australian diplomacy. There’s been harsh criticism – and some degree of embarrassment – surrounding what has been described been as a “diplomacy fail” in managing relations with France. The head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Peter Jennings, has gone as far as saying: If it looks like our foreign policy is all a bit rough and ready, it’s because we have not invested in our diplomatic capability for a long time […] Acquiring some diplomatic smarts would be a damned sight cheaper than a nuclear sub. So, what is diplomacy – and is...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

COP26: the Glasgow climate summit demonstrates an appetite for change Australia simply can't ignore

COP26 president Alok Sharma has described the pivotal United Nations talks, which concluded over the weekend, as only a “fragile win” for ambition on climate change. But, against the odds, the summit produced the goods on several important aspects of international climate policy. It resolved tricky outstanding issues for implementing the Paris Agreement. And most importantly, it reinforced the multilateral consensus that much stronger climate action is needed in both the short and long term. Stabilising the climate depends on a lot more than the outcome of multilateral negotiations like Glasgow. But those agreements set a frame for real-world decisions. Here’s...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Sacré bleu: French flag changes colour – but no one notices

Emmanuel Macron’s office has darkened the blue in the French flags flying around the Élysée Palace to bring the tricolore in line with how it looked after the French revolution. Presidential aides said the change happened in July last year, but nobody appears to have noticed until now. France’s navy...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The planet is on the clock and Australia has an inexplicable position on climate – it really isn’t funny

When it comes to climate policy, it’s never prudent to say we’ve hit peak preposterous, because this is Australia. There are always new depths to plumb. But we were certainly peak preposterous adjacent on Monday when Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor attempted to explain why Australia had just signed a commitment to look at its 2030 emissions reduction target – but our target wouldn’t be changing because it was both immutable and completely redundant.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Australia
The Guardian

Australian deputy PM mocks Alok Sharma’s emotional reaction at Cop26

Australia’s deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has mocked the British chair of the UN climate summit for becoming emotional about the watering down of language on coal, and for attempting to “shut down industries in other people’s countries”. With the Australian government under pressure for first agreeing to a communique...
INDIA
The Guardian

Australia’s problem with mobile phones

When farmer Will Picker broke his back on his NSW farm there was no mobile phone reception – forcing him to crawl for 1km to get help. It’s these sorts of stories that are putting pressure on federal MPs to sign on to a private member’s bill, intended to force Australia’s telcos to improve patchy mobile coverage and shoddy customer service.
CELL PHONES
abc27 News

Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change promoted by India to “phase down,” […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Government assumes 90% of Australia’s new car sales will be electric by 2050. But it's a destination without a route

The response to Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement of an electric vehicle policy has focused on its inconsistency with his derisive statements in 2019 that the technology would “end the weekend”. What’s more important, however, is whether the policy is consistent with the government’s belated commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Examining the modelling behind the commitment allows us to assess this, and possibly helps explain the timing of Morrison’s rhetorical pivot. Transport is covered only briefly in the modelling, which was released late on Friday, and the government does not set out technological goals. However, it is...
CARS
illinois.edu

What are the geopolitical implications of US nuclear submarine deal with Australia?

Edward A. Kolodziej is an emeritus research professor of political science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the founding director of both the Center for Global Studies and the Program in Arms Control & Domestic & International Security at Illinois. An expert in international relations and global politics, Kolodziej spoke with News Bureau business and law editor Phil Ciciora about the implications of the U.S-U.K. sale of nuclear submarines to Australia.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WDBO

Former Australian leader says submarine deal protects US

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s deal to acquire submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology was aimed at protecting the United States from Chinese nuclear attack and had changed Australia-Sino relations, former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said on Wednesday. Keating, who led a center-left Labor Party government from 1991...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy