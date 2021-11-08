Australia promises jobs to workers stranded by scrapping of French submarine deal

Melissa Price Photograph: Richard Wainwright/EPA

“Each and every” skilled shipbuilding worker affected by the federal government’s decision to scrap the existing $90bn submarine project and switch to nuclear-powered boats will have a job in the future, defence industry minister Melissa Price says.

As ongoing controversies surround the plan, Price will tell a major submarine conference in Adelaide on Tuesday that the submarines will be built in South Australia.

As part of the Aukus deal, the government will now buy at least eight nuclear submarines from the United States or the United Kingdom instead of buying 12 diesel-electric submarines from France.

Related: Australian foreign minister seeks to allay south-east Asia fears that nuclear submarines will stir up conflict

The decision has enraged France, which says it was blindsided by the move. It has also sparked fears about nuclear proliferation , a capability gap , and job losses. It is not clear yet what sort of industry Australia will need in order to support the build and maintenance of nuclear-powered boats.

Unions wrote to prime minister Scott Morrison in September saying thousands of jobs were at risk.

Defence officials told senate estimates in October that the future of up to 600 construction jobs was uncertain after the government scrapped the existing project. Another 560 people are employed directly on the existing project.

Many companies had invested in resources to become part of the supply chain for the submarines that were being bought from France’s Naval Group.

In a pre-recorded message Price said she understood the uncertainty the decision had created. She said small and medium businesses affected would be supported to compete for future work across defence programs, and that individual workers would find new jobs through a sovereign shipbuilding talent pool.

Workers will be redeployed to other projects, such as maintenance of and upgrades to the Collins-class submarines, or placed with overseas shipbuilders or governments. Others will have the opportunity to get new skills, or train in nuclear power.

“We have a solid commitment to find a role within that pool for each and every skilled shipbuilding worker affected by this announcement,” Price said.

“We will be building nuclear-powered submarines in South Australia.”

The federal government has insisted France knew its project was in trouble, but France, outraged, says it was taken by surprise.

The diplomatic stoush with France flared up again last week when Australian reporters interviewed Macron at the G20 summit in Rome. Asked if he thought Morrison had lied to him, Macron said: “ I don’t think, I know ”.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

In response, someone leaked a text from Macron to Morrison from two days before the Aukus announcement asking whether there was good news or bad news on the way.

French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault, who was recalled to France amid the dispute but has since returned to Canberra, called that leak a “ new low ” that threatened trust in the Australian government.

Related: Scott Morrison’s diplomatic damage control – with Lenore Taylor

In a blistering address to the National Press Club, Thebault said the decision itself was a “stab in the back”. A thousand jobs have been “trashed”, he said .

Labor is generally supportive of the Aukus deal but critical of the treatment of France, the potential need for the Collins-class submarines to be used for decades more before new submarines are in the water, and wants a guarantee that no jobs will be lost.

The Submarine Institute of Australia is holding its conference on “homegrown undersea technology” until Thursday.

The SA premier, Steven Marshall, will tell conference attenders that the state government will help the industry grab available opportunities and “help towards a seamless transition of skilled workers into new jobs”.