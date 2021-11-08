CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: A ghost haunts Native bookstore in Erdrich’s latest

By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

“The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (HarperCollins) When she isn’t writing bestselling novels that...

www.ftimes.com

Related
vol1brooklyn.com

Morning Bites: Rax King Nonfiction, Dambudzo Marechera and Aaron Chiundura Moyo, Louise Erdrich’s Latest, and More

At Literary Hub, an excerpt from Rax King’s new collection. The Asian American Writers’ Workshop is holding a 30th anniversary event later this month. Chris Kelso wrote about New Juche at 3:AM. At Brittle Paper, revisiting the meeting between Dambudzo Marechera and Aaron Chiundura Moyo. Chapter16 delved into Louise Erdrich’s...
BROOKLYN, NY
poncacitynow.com

Living Ghosts & Mischievous Monsters’: Oklahoma Author’s Book Shares Spooky Native Stories

From Bigfoot and the Deer Woman to The Walking Doll and the Owl Witch La Lechuza, a vast array of spine-tingling beings haunt Native American legends. Already an artist, filmmaker, producer and poet, Dan SaSuWeh Jones is adding children’s book author to his resume by capturing some of those beings in a spooky season release of “Living Ghosts & Mischievous Monsters: Chilling American Indian Stories.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Louise Erdrich’s ‘The Sentence’ a richly moving story of 2020

Few novelists can fuse the comic and the tragic as beautifully as Louise Erdrich does, and she does it again in The Sentence. Tookie gains two gifts from that prison time, though. A former teacher, Jackie, who always saw a spark in the neglected, tough child, starts sending her books, and she becomes obsessed with reading. When she’s released, Jackie gets her a job in the bookstore she manages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thestatetimes.com

Business Review: The Green Toad Bookstore

I looked up from my work at my friend Gavin and gave him a puzzled look. “Random, but okay. For what? Where do you even get those?” I asked. He then told me about The Green Toad Bookstore, a book shop in town. I immediately knew what he was talking about. Connected to Latte Lounge, The Green Toad Bookstore is a cozy little book shop that’s packed with books and other cool trinkets.
SHOPPING
Nashville Scene

In The Sentence, a Customer’s Ghost Haunts a Bookstore Over the Course of One Harrowing Year

In Louise Erdrich’s latest novel, The Sentence, the owner of an independent bookstore in Minneapolis — also an author named Louise — listens as one of her booksellers, Tookie, describes a troubling phenomenon. Their “most annoying customer,” recently deceased, has been haunting the store. What’s more, she may have been killed by a book.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Review: Ghosts aplenty populate Louise Erdrich's new novel 'The Sentence'

I guess you could call Louise Erdrich's new novel "The Sentence" a ghost story, though that implies a certain scary spookiness that the book does not possess. But there are ghosts aplenty, and one in particular certainly spooks the novel's Ojibwe narrator, Tookie, whose nickname seems a quick take on her character, tough cookie.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Entertainment Weekly

The Sentence review: Louise Erdrich captures the quietly simmering fury of summer 2020

How soon is too soon to relive a global trauma? Even now, as the coronavirus stubbornly lingers in the United States, fiction set against its arrival — and the rest of the tumultuous backdrop of 2020 — is steadily rolling out. After winning a Pulitzer Prize for last year's The Night Watchman, inspired by the life of her grandfather, Louise Erdrich releases a follow-up that's as timely as it is unexpected: a pandemic ghost story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Louise Erdrich’s Spectral Novel of the Moment

When, partway through “The Sentence,” a new novel by Louise Erdrich, a hundred-and-two-year-old tree falls down, the leafy crown looks “powerful,” “inviting.” Characters gather to touch the lichen-spotted bark. “So friendly,” someone marvels. Powerful, inviting, friendly—these adjectives might describe Erdrich’s own strengths, ramifying across more than twenty volumes of poetry, fiction, children’s literature, and essays. Erdrich often writes about the “Indigerati”—her name for urban, intellectual Native Americans—of the Upper Midwest. (Her previous novel “The Night Watchman” was inspired by her grandfather, an activist and local hero; it won the Pulitzer Prize, in 2021.) The books are marked by warmth and patience, and by their protagonists’ sly, rough-edged amiability. They often shimmer with spirits, and yet their true uncanniness derives from Erdrich’s more classical facility with evocation and character. A climactic scene in “The Sentence,” for instance, scoops up an earlier image only to repurpose it: “I closed my eyes,” the narrator says, “and in the blackness my tree crashed down, flailing forward. My branches caught and lowered me until I was floating just over the floor.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
