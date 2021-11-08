CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Thousands of baby river turtles released in Peruvian jungle

Lebanon-Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 3,000 baby river turtles native to the Amazon...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

River in India mysteriously turns black, killing thousands of fish

Thousands of fish in India have been found dead after a Himalayan river flowing through the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh mysteriously turned black.The sudden change in colour of the Kameng river triggered panic, prompting local authorities to prohibit residents from venturing into the water.“As soon as we got the information, we immediately issued an advisory prohibiting the fishing, sale and consumption of any fish sourced from the Kameng river,” Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, deputy commissioner of East Kameng District, told The Independent. “We have also issued an advisory asking the public to not venture into the river for any purposes,...
INDIA
Time Out Global

85 critically endangered Hawksbill turtle hatchlings successfully released in Sentosa

Singapore is not just a concrete jungle – we've got animals like otters, macaques, monitor lizards and snakes running wild. 85 critically endangered Hawksbill turtle hatchlings have emerged from their nest on Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Sunday night. The eggs hatched 58 days after their nest was discovered on September 3. A temporary "home" was carefully built over the in-situ nest within a day of the discovery by the Sentosa Development Corporation’s (SDC) Environmental Management team.
ANIMALS
thefullpint.com

Details on Kern River Citra DIPA 2021 Release – Onsite and Shipping!

(Kernville, CA) – For close to a decade now, Kern River Brewing has made their Citra DIPA something a bit more special than the rest of their award winning IPAs. Originally a draft and bottle release only, getting this coveted beer took a bit of effort. As Kern River Brewing expended and weathered various business storms, Citra DIPA has remained their greatest attraction. Below are details on this year’s release that includes the option for California residents to have the beer shipped.
KERNVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peruvian#Jungle#Turtles#The Amazon Rainforest#Beaches
OBA

Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle release today in Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Congratulations to the Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program and The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Mississippi on this morning’s successful release of an endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle, which was accidentally hooked by a fisherman on our beach on October 17th. Thankfully, the fisherman knew exactly what to do and reported the incident immediately.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
etownian.com

Welcome to the Jungle

Although I’ve only been here for two months, my time at Elizabethtown College has been going swimmingly. Of course, things are going swimmingly for me most of the time anyway—I’m a betta fish after all! Hi, everyone. My name is Kristoff. I haven’t lived at Etown for very long yet, but I’ve already found a great home, family and friends here on campus.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
Smithonian

Inside the Local Movement to Recover Colombia’s River Turtles

At dawn on the Río Claro Cocorná Sur, near the tributary’s confluence with the great Magdalena River in northwestern Colombia, the rising sun gave light to turtles slipping off logs and howler monkeys stirring in the guadua trees. “There’s one!” As we motored downstream, Isabel “Chava” Romero Gerez paid passing...
ANIMALS
cambridgeday.com

There really are fewer chipmunks this autumn, for reasons less cute than the critters themselves

There really are fewer chipmunks this autumn, for reasons less cute than the critters themselves. Chipmunks. Gotta love their cute, furry faces stuffed with seeds. If you have noticed that there seem to be far fewer of their furry faces than normal this year, you would be right. There’s a reason. Do you remember the acorn explosion back in the fall of 2019 – when acorns were bouncing around everywhere, when they covered the sidewalks and plinked off cars, when you skidded down hills on top of acorn marbles? That was a mast year for acorns, which means oak trees produced an unusually high number. It is not known when or why this occurs, but somehow every two to five years all the oak trees in the region act in unison to produce a prodigious number of acorns.
SOMERVILLE, MA
thewhiskeywash.com

Hood River Distillers Releases New Sinfire Sriracha Honey Whisky

Hood River Distillers out of Oregon recently unveiled its latest addition to the popular Sinfire Cinnamon Whiskey portfolio — Sinfire Sriracha Honey Whisky. The new addition is described by the brand as the first of its kind to hit the market and combines the smooth, rich notes of a “balanced whiskey” and the spicy sweetness from Sriracha and honey.
DRINKS
Lebanon-Express

Cranes prolong stay in Germany during winter

Linum, a small village in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, is a known spot to watch common cranes and other birds during their annual migration to the south.
ANIMALS
Punknews.org

Tree River release “Thought Bubbles” video

Tree River have released a video for their new song "Thought Bubbles". The video was directed by Kyle McCarthy. The song is out now digitally via Big Scary Monsters. Tree River released their EP Garden in 2019. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
CBS San Francisco

Food Lures Black Bear Out Of Petaluma Backyard Redwood Tree

PETALUMA (KPIX) — A wayward 500-pound black bear safely descended from a Petaluma backyard redwood tree Sunday night, lured out of his sky high hiding spot with the help of fish and other food, ending a day-long standoff with wildlife officials. The bear walked along the sidewalk and eventually back into nearby open space. “We see a lot of deer walking up and down the street but not a bear,” said Charlie Llorence of Petaluma. “We’re really hoping he’s alright, and I know I trust all the people that are trying to help him,” added Jerri Llorence. The Llorences live within...
PETALUMA, CA
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Westword

Hot Dog Stand Owners Told to Remove Equipment From Home Depot

“Out of sight, out of mind. If they had done it all at once, there would have been hell to pay,” says Chris Ryan of the recent removal of hot dog stands outside of Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Ryan and her daughter, Kerri Ginther, each owned a stand (Ryan’s in Parker and Ginther’s across from Southlands Mall in Aurora) until they were told in January that they had thirty days to remove their equipment.
24/7 Wall St.

This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies. 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a […]
PETS
People

Missing Georgia Elementary Teacher Found Dead in Mexico: She 'Made a Beautiful Impact in This World'

A missing Georgia elementary school teacher was found dead this week in Mexico, where she was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 30, multiple outlets report. Alexandra Morales, 24, taught first grade at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and the school's principal alerted parents in a Tuesday email (obtained by WGCL, WXIA and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) that Morales didn't return as expected from a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy