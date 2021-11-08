Thousands of baby river turtles released in Peruvian jungle

Thousands of fish in India have been found dead after a Himalayan river flowing through the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh mysteriously turned black.The sudden change in colour of the Kameng river triggered panic, prompting local authorities to prohibit residents from venturing into the water.“As soon as we got the information, we immediately issued an advisory prohibiting the fishing, sale and consumption of any fish sourced from the Kameng river,” Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla, deputy commissioner of East Kameng District, told The Independent. “We have also issued an advisory asking the public to not venture into the river for any purposes,...
Comments / 0