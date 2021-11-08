CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Archaeologists unearth 'slaves' room' near Pompeii

Lebanon-Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchaeologists have uncovered a room at a villa just...

lebanon-express.com

The Guardian

Discovery of Pompeii slaves’ room sheds rare light on real Roman life

A perfectly intact room that was lived in by slaves has been discovered in a suburb of the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. Three wooden beds, a chamber pot and a wooden chest containing metal and fabric items were among the objects found in the cramped living quarters of what was a sprawling villa in Civita Giuliana, about 700 metres north-west of Pompeii’s city walls.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Tiny room at Pompeii villa reveals how Roman slaves lived

Just outside the ancient city of Pompeii, archaeologists recently unearthed a small room where at least three enslaved people lived and worked until Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 CE. The rediscovery of the dreary space near the villa’s stables provides a rare glimpse into the lives of the people at the bottom of the ancient Roman social order.
SCIENCE
newschain

Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of slaves

Archaeologists in Pompeii excavating a villa amid the ruins of the 79AD volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient city have discovered a cramped dormitory and storage room that offers “a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves”, officials said Saturday. Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, said the find...
SCIENCE
