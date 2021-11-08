CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Morrison's approval rating at lowest point since aftermath of black summer bushfires

 7 days ago
Prime minister Scott Morrison at Sydney airport after the G20 and Cop26 summits. The Guardian Essential poll shows fewer voters approving of Morrison’s performance.

Voter approval of Scott Morrison is at its lowest level since before the outbreak of the pandemic, while the government’s handling of international relations has taken a hit over the past month, the latest Guardian Essential poll suggests.

After a torrid week on the international stage that saw Morrison’s feud with the French president dominating the agenda and Australia’s climate policies under the spotlight, the survey of 1,089 people tracked a six percentage point drop in the prime minister’s approval rating since October.

The survey, which was taken while Morrison attended the G20 summit in Rome and the United Nations Cop26 conference in Glasgow, found 48% of those surveyed approved of the job he was doing as prime minister while 42% disapproved.

This continues a gradual decline in voter satisfaction with Morrison which has fallen from a high of 65% in February and is at its lowest level since the 41% recorded in March 2020 in the wake of the black summer bushfires.

Morrison’s approval rate is steady across most states, but the fall is being driven by voter sentiment in Queensland where approval has fallen from 60% to 46%.

Approval for the Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, went from 41% to 40% nationally – which is within the poll’s 3.1% margin of error – while one in four voters are still unsure about his performance.

Morrison remains ahead as preferred prime minister, 44% to 28%, but his dominance on this metric has eroded over the past year from 52% of people in February who preferred him over Albanese at 24%.

The number of respondents saying Morrison deserves to be re-elected is also shrinking, with 45% of those polled saying it is “time to give someone else a go”, up from 41% in August.

Amid the diplomatic fallout over the cancelled French submarine contract that led to the leaking of text messages sent by the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to Morrison, voters have switched their judgment on which of the two major parties is best trusted to handle international affairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnhYe_0cqAys4r00
How the story unfolded: Scott Morrison and Emmanuel Macron's submarine stoush – video

Labor is now three percentage points higher than the Liberals as the party most trusted to manage international relations. It now leads 36% to 33%, which is an eight-point turnaround since last month.

Almost half (47%) of those polled say Morrison’s behaviour has “undermined” Australia’s reputation on the world stage, including 28% of Coalition voters, while just 27% think the prime minister has boosted Australia’s international reputation.

Voter judgment on the importance of Australia’s international reputation is clear, with a total of 94% saying it is either “very important” or “fairly important”.

About 70% of people said this reputation was important because it “affects our economic performance”, while about 80% agreed it was important for Australia to be trusted by its allies and for global cooperation to address major challenges such as the climate crisis.

While Morrison spent months wrangling internal resistance to the government’s net zero target that it took to Glasgow, the poll finds the Coalition’s revised climate policy has split voter sentiment.

A total of 43% say the net zero by 2050 commitment is not enough action on climate change for Australia and “we need to do more”, while a similar proportion of those surveyed – 37% – say the commitment is enough.

A majority of Coalition voters (51%) say that the commitment is enough, while 32% say it falls short. Among Labor voters, the view is reversed, with 52% saying it does not go far enough and 29% satisfied wth the pledge. Those over the age of 55 and men were more likely to be happy with the commitment, while young people and females were more likely to be dissatisfied.

About a third of voters said they understood the government’s plan set a clear target “but does not provide a credible plan to get there”, while 21% said it did neither.

Following criticism that Australia did not go far enough at the Glasgow summit, a total of 43% of voters wanted the government to set a more ambitious 2030 target, with more people deeming this important than the 25% who thought the net zero 2050 pledge was a priority.

Most voters (52%) were not confident that the UN summit would result in meaningful changes to address climate change and reduce emissions on a global or a domestic level, with those over the age of 55 the most pessimistic.

The survey has also tracked views on the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, finding the Coalition has improved its standing since NSW and Victoria have come out of prolonged lockdowns, with a total of 48% saying the federal government has done a good job, and 29% saying it has done a poor job.

The positive rating jumped most markedly in Victoria, going from 34% in October to 45% this month.

As the government seeks to focus attention on economic management ahead of the next election, due by May, the poll shows that the Liberal party is most trusted to handle the economy (41%) compared to Labor (33%).

It is also ahead on national security 38% to 32%, but has slipped on this since September, when it was 13 points ahead, 41% to 28%.

But on healthcare, childcare, housing affordability, jobs, climate change and fair wages and workplace conditions, Labor is more trusted.

