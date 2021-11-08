CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Can Moomba live up to the hype? Santos’ $220m carbon capture and storage project

By Graham Readfearn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eE8FI_0cqAym1j00
Aerial picture of the Moomba gas plant. Photograph: Santos Ltd/PR IMAGE


About 800km north of Adelaide in the middle of the South Australia desert, an oil and gas company is working on a high-profile project to capture and store carbon dioxide.

It’s claimed to be one of the world’s biggest carbon capture projects and lauded by the federal government, but what is actually going on at Moomba?

Can this $220m project led by Santos really live up to the hype and will it store enough CO2 to make a difference?

What’s the hype?

The Santos chief executive, Kevin Gallagher, travelled to Glasgow for the start of the international climate talks to stand alongside Australia’s emissions reduction minister, Angus Taylor, and confirm the company’s investment in the project.

Gallagher said: “This carbon reduction project in the South Australian outback will be one of the biggest and lowest cost in the world and will safely and permanently store 1.7m tonnes of carbon dioxide per year in the same reservoirs that held oil and gas in place for tens of millions of years.”

The project is the first carbon capture and storage scheme to be registered as eligible to generate carbon credits under the Morrison government’s emissions reduction fund (ERF).

A model of the project was on display at the government’s pavilion during the first days of the Cop26 climate talks.

How will it work?

According to an environmental report submitted to the South Australian government in March, Santos will look to capture CO2 currently being vented to the atmosphere from its existing gas plant at Moomba.

That gas will be compressed and transported through new or existing pipelines “to suitable locations where it will be injected into target geological formations deep underground”.

Related: Australia’s emissions from land clearing likely far higher than claimed, analysis indicates

Last year, the company told an industry roundtable it had identified six sites up to 60km away from Moomba that could be used for CO2 storage. Santos has said in the future it could store CO2 from other sources and third parties.

Will the project actually cut emissions?

Santos claims Moomba will be one of the world’s largest CCS projects and will store 1.7m tonnes of CO2-equivalent a year with the potential to scale up to 20m tonnes a year.

For context, 1.7m tonnes of CO2 is about 0.35% of Australia’s current annual emissions of 494.2m tonnes.

Operators of Australia’s biggest CCS scheme, Gorgon Carbon Dioxide Injection project, off the north-west coast of WA, say it can store 4m tonnes of CO2 a year but has missed targets .

According to Santos’ latest climate change report, the company emitted 5m tonnes of CO2-equivalent in the financial year 2019-20 when all its direct and indirect energy use was added up.

Santos has a target to cut these emissions by 26% by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2040, but this aim excludes emissions from burning the fossil fuels the company sells to customers.

According to Santos, these emissions – known as scope 3 – added another 24.3m tonnes of CO2e to the atmosphere in 2019-20.

But the climate impact of those scope 3 emissions will continue to grow because the company has a target to double its production of fossil fuels between 2018 and 2025.

Santos has a 66.7% share in the Moomba project, with the rest owned by Beach Energy. Both companies have said the project will help them cut their own emissions.

Capturing, processing and transporting the CO2 will also use extra energy. The Guardian asked Santos how this would affect the overall emissions reductions from injecting the CO2, but the company did not respond before publishing.

Is this a new plan?

Santos has been talking about capturing and storing CO2 from its gas processing plant at Moomba since at least 2006 .

Related: Australia considering more than 100 fossil fuel projects that could produce 5% of global industrial emissions

A 2007 information sheet from Santos describes how a demonstration phase “could commence as early as 2010” to capture CO2 from gas operations at Moomba and pump it into partly depleted fossil fuel reservoirs.

This, the document said, would “re-pressurise the reservoirs and sweep residual oil left behind by traditional recovery methods (this is called enhanced oil recovery)”.

The Guardian asked Santos if pumping CO2 into its reservoirs would push out extra oil or gas and, if it did, what the company would do with those fossil fuels. Santos did not respond before publishing.

Just days before the 2007 federal election, the Coalition led by John Howard promised it would give Santos $10m to fast-track a “‘Moomba Carbon Storage Concept” if it was elected. Howard lost the election to Kevin Rudd.

In 2009, Santos put the project “on hold” but by 2018 it was carrying out engineering studies, modelling and looking for potential sites for CO2 injection.

In June this year, the project was given a $15m grant from a $50m federal government program to support CCS.

But Santos had said the project’s future hinged on CCS being accredited by the government’s emissions reduction fund, meaning they could generate carbon credits that could be sold to the government or private industry.

In early 2021, the government installed several fossil fuel industry leaders and supporters to the panel that would decide if CCS should be added to the ERF.

In October, the government made CCS eligible for carbon credits and the Moomba project has now become the first project to be registered.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Low emissions technology to receive $500m boost, including carbon capture and storage

The Morrison government will invest $500m into a new $1bn fund to help commercialise low emissions technology, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) and soil carbon. The fund will be administered by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation after the Coalition legislates new rules allowing it to invest in CCS, a controversial technology experts warn can’t be relied on to do the heavy lifting of Australia’s emissions reduction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The planet is on the clock and Australia has an inexplicable position on climate – it really isn’t funny

When it comes to climate policy, it’s never prudent to say we’ve hit peak preposterous, because this is Australia. There are always new depths to plumb. But we were certainly peak preposterous adjacent on Monday when Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor attempted to explain why Australia had just signed a commitment to look at its 2030 emissions reduction target – but our target wouldn’t be changing because it was both immutable and completely redundant.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Another Oil Company Turning To Carbon Capture Projects

Lime Petroleum has made an agreement with Nautilus Carbon Services to secure a storage site on the NCS where CO2 can be injected and permanently stored. Oil and gas company Lime Petroleum has entered into an agreement with Nautilus Carbon Services to secure a storage site in the Norwegian Continental Shelf where CO2 can be injected and safely stored permanently.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rudd
TheConversationAU

Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Wednesday announce $500 million towards a new $1 billion fund to promote investment in Australian companies to develop low-emissions technologies. But the government will use the legislation for the fund to try to wedge Labor. The $500 million will be provided to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with the legislative package including the expansion of the remit of the CEFC to enable it to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS). The CEFC can invest in a broad range of low-emissions technologies, with the only exceptions being nuclear and CCS. The government has previously tried to...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Funds Tech Turning Buildings into Carbon Storage

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, said building materials and construction techniques offer 'huge promise' as carbon sinks. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $45 million to support the development of technologies that can transform buildings into net carbon storage structures. . The DOE said its Advanced Research...
ENVIRONMENT
CNBC

The reality of carbon capture technology

Diana Olick joins 'The Exchange' from COP26 in Glasgow with information about Charm Industrial, a company trying to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The company's customers include Microsoft and Square.
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Indonesia carbon capture storage could need $500 million, official says

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Deployment of carbon capture storage (CCS) in Indonesia could cost about $500 million, a senior official at Indonesia's state oil firm Pertamina said on Monday. Pertamina and Exxonmobil signed a memorandum of understanding during the COP26 summit last week to look at ways of using CCS in Southeast...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Moomba#Santos Ltd#South Australian#Freeanna1
nanowerk.com

Life cycle assessment of carbon capture

(Nanowerk News) Life cycle assessment of carbon capture at incineration plants shows that despite some drawbacks, the net result is a clear advantage for the climate. In our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, carbon capture is mentioned as a possible technology. CO2 can, for example, be captured from large industrial companies and from incineration plants.
ENVIRONMENT
Houston Chronicle

Oxy expands carbon-capture ambitions to Canada

Occidental Petroleum on Monday said it selected Australian engineering firm Worley to design a renewable fuels manufacturing facility in Canada that will use carbon dioxide captured from the air. The “direct air capture-to-fuels” facility in British Columbia, under development by Oxy Low Carbon Ventures and Huron Clean Energy, is expected...
HOUSTON, TX
oilandgas360.com

Shale firm EOG to launch carbon capture project by late 2022

U.S. shale oil firm EOG Resources on Friday said it aims to begin by late 2022 a carbon dioxide injection program to reduce greenhouse gases from its oil and gas production. The Houston, Texas-based energy producer emphasized it had no intention of changing its business focus, limiting the project to its own output, reducing so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.
HOUSTON, TX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Is carbon capture here?

Stephan Hitz paused from his work operating an odd-looking machine in an otherworldly landscape in Iceland and reached for a "Star Wars" analogy to explain his job at the frontier of climate technology. "I feel like I have come from the Dark Side to become a Jedi warrior," he joked...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
naturalgasworld.com

Santos, CSIRO to develop new tech to negate carbon emissions

The pair will continue to develop CSIRO Carbon Assist technology which removes CO2 directly from the atmosphere and higher-concentration post-combustion scenarios. Santos will work with Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, to develop direct air capture (DAC) technology, it said on November 5. The company hopes this would be the lowest DAC technology in...
AUSTRALIA
chemistryworld.com

Model performs reality check on adsorbents for carbon capture

Researchers in the United Arab Emirates have developed and validated a tool for assessing the potential performance and economic viability of newly developed adsorbents for post-combustion CO2 capture. The tool, developed by Ahmed Al Hajaj, Lourdes Vega and colleagues at the Khalifa University of Science and Technology, integrates molecular simulations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Diamonds? A Sexy Spin On Carbon Capture Tech

Big Oil and state governments will have to invest heavily in CCS if they hope to meet their ambitious emissions targets. A growing number of tech startups are looking to capitalize on this trend, aiming to use carbon capture to create luxury goods. The recycling of carbon emissions for use...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Exxonmobil exploring carbon capture storage in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina and American energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) signed an agreement on Tuesday to look at ways to use carbon capture storage (CCS) in the Southeast Asian country. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed during the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Santos, Beach take FID on Moomba CCS project

The startup is expected in 2024. Santos and joint venture partner Beach Energy on November 1 announced a final investment decision (FID) to proceed with the A$220mn ($165mn) Moomba carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in South Australia, with startup expected in 2024. Santos has successfully registered the Moomba CCS...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

​The government's net-zero modelling shows winners, we've found losers as well

On Friday November 12, after a wait of a fortnight, the government released a 100-page summary of the modelling and analysis behind its claim that an emissions target of net-zero by 2050 would leave the economy no worse off. The report details both formal in-house modelling using a large global economic model and a relatively informal but detailed assessment of employment outcomes prepared by the consultancy McKinsey & Company. The formal modelling starts with a scenario labelled “no Australian action”, in which every developed country other than Australia cuts its emissions to net-zero by 2050, and when taken together every country other...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy