Michigan State

West Michigan Man Inducted Into Candy Hall Of Fame

By Jojo Girard
 7 days ago
Congratulations to Barry Phillips, Hall of Fame Class of 2021! Now if only the Candy Hall of Fame had a sampling area. The Candy Hall of Fame is an annual event in Tampa FL honoring people who work in the candy industry by the National Confectionery Sales Association, and a West...

