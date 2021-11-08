CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD: Reaches Lower Low - Does It Have Further To Drop?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD failed to break below its month-long trading range. It is now at its lower low double bottom with the Oct. 12 low. Once it hits the Oct. 29 number, it'll be...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1431; (P) 1.1446; (R1) 1.1460; …. Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays on the downside at this point. Current decline from 1.2265 is in progress. Next target is 100% projection 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1453 at 1.1306, which is close to long term fibonacci level at 1.1289. We’d pay attention to bottoming signal there. On the upside, above 1.1512 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But overall near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1691 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness

Sharp Increase in Covid Cases Adds Another Concern for the Euro. EUR/USD: Fresh 2021 lows for the Euro having posted its lowest close since Summer 2020 and risks continue to be geared towards further downside with a potential move to the low 1.13s. As the threat of inflation continues to build, those central banks who are more able to act will likely see their currency outperform against the Euro, which includes USD and GBP. In turn, with the ECB expected to be the laggard in tightening monetary policy, bond spreads are likely to widen against the Euro and thus pave the way for a weaker currency. The ECB has continued to push back against current market pricing for rate hikes next year and to add to this, with the recent European Commission forecasts showing inflation back below target at 1.4% by 2023, this raises the bar for the ECB to move in a hawkish direction.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Risks remain titled to downside – MUFG

The EUR has fallen to fresh year-to-date lows against the USD over the past week. Economists at MUFG Bank believe that risks remain skewed to the downside for the EUR in the near-term. ECB to keep pushing back against earlier rate hike expectations. “The strengthening global recovery and higher inflation...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Trades Sideways

Since Friday, the EUR/USD has traded sideways. On Monday, the borders of the sideways trading range were marked on the chart. The rate keeps finding support at 1.1433/1.1437. Meanwhile, resistance is being provided by the 1.1456/1.1464 zone. If the pair resumes its decline and passes the support of the 1.1433/1.1437...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF

EURUSD is trading at 1.1454; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1495 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1335. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1585. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1675.
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 15 Nov 2021 00:06GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.1514 - Nov 05 low (now res). 1.1487 - Last Thur's high. 1.1461 - Last Fri's high. 1.1434 - Last Fri's fresh 15-month low. 1.1422 - 2020 Jun high (now sup). 1.1382 - 80.9% proj. of 1.1908-1.1525 fm...
investing.com

EUR/USD: Just Above The 2020 Breakout Points - Is A Measured Move Coming?

I have been writing regularly for a couple months that EUR/USD would probably have to fall below the Mar. 9, 2020 high. That is because it has been in a trading range for 7 years and when in a trading range, a leg up usually begins after falling below support. That high was the breakout point of last year’s strong rally. It is therefore important support and a strong magnet. EUR/USD broke below it last week.
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: EUR/USD

Chart Of The Day: USD/CHF Poised For Big Breakout By Fawad Razaqzada - Nov 12, 2021 1. This article was written exclusively for Investing.com.There is little doubt which currency has been the king of foreign exchange market this week. The US dollar got a big boost... Euro Under Pressure As...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows, regains 1.1450

EUR/USD loses further ground and visits YTD lows around 1.1430. German 10y Bund yields look to extend the recent rebound. EMU Industrial Production, US U-Mich Index next in the docket. There is no respite to the selling pressure around the single currency so far this week. EUR/USD weaker, dollar rally...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily Recommendations on Major

EUR/USD - 1.1445. Euro's break of previous 1.1514 support to 1.1477 Wednesday, then yesterday's fall to a fresh 15-month bottom of 1.1444 in holiday-thin New York suggests Mid Term decline from 20210 peak at 1.2349 (January) would extend to 1.1405/10 after consolidation but reckon 1.1383 should hold due to loss of momentum.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Reaches 50.00% Fibonacci retracement

The decline of the EUR/USD, on Thursday, passed the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1463 and reached the 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1455. Future forecasts were based upon whether the retracement level provides support. If the rate recovers from the 1.1455 level, the EUR/USD might...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Close below key Fibo support could spark bigger drop

The Euro remains in red on Thursday and extends weakness to the new 2021 low, hitting the lowest level since July 2020, following nearly 1% drop on Wednesday (the third biggest daily fall this year). Higher than expected US inflation in October boosted expectations that the Fed may start tightening...
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku candlestick analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, NZD/USD

The currency pair is trading at 1.1483 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.1525 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance area. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1625, which will mean further growth to 1.1715.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears stay in charge to test 1.1450 fresh cycle lows

EUR/USD bears are taking on the bull's commitments at 1.1450. US dollar moves in on a fresh weekly high as central bank divergence underpins the mighty dollar. EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot in a sleepy mid-day North American session with the bond market closed for Veterans Day. The euro is still suffering from the surge in the US dollar following the prior day's US inflation data beat. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is down some 0.20% after falling from a high of 1.1487 to a low of 1.1453.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bearish Breakdown

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal produced a losing long trade from the bullish bounce at the support level I had identified at $1.1536. Trades may only be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
investing.com

EUR/USD: Current Trend Could Continue

Looking at the EUR/USD weekly chart, we can see after the momentary dip on Nov. 5; it managed to hold the 1.158 level and climb towards 1.16. Still, yesterday’s CPI announcement triggered the adverse reaction which ended with a -1.2% drop to the 1.148 price range. Today, Nov. 11, it...
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar exploded higher yesterday to set a fresh yearly high. The headline driver was a really strong inflation print of 6.2%, the highest read in over 30 years. But the actual trigger was a sloppy bond auction that saw markets beginning to react to that inflation data. The...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Meets Resistance

The euro finds support from an upbeat economic sentiment from across the block. The pair have met buying interest in the demand zone around 1.1520. A bullish RSI divergence suggests that sellers may have taken their feet off the pedal. Subsequently, a break above 1.1560 prompted the short side to cover.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis: Be aware of reversal

EURUSD came below 1.1524 last week after a corrective B) wave rises to the channel resistance line. We expected that drop into C) which can be now the final stages of wave 5 that belongs to a higher degree ending diagonal. As such, we are aware of a reversal, but...
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower

EUR/USD has been trading sideways for several weeks. Sideways price action is set to give-way to lower levels. EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower. The last time I posted commentary on the Euro I was discussing its potential to continue to extend the trend lower off the May high. Nothing has happened over the past week or so to change this outlook, if anything the bias is growing stronger with each day that EUR/USD fails to reverse higher.
