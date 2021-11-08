CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Reasons Law Firms Might Drive the Adoption of AFAs

By Frank Ready
Law.com
 7 days ago

There appear to be few things more resilient in this life than the billable...

www.law.com

Law.com

FordHarrison Defending Publix in Litigation Over Religious Employee Working Sundays

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Luis A. Santos and Cymoril White of FordHarrison have stepped in to defend Publix Super Markets in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Saenz & Anderson, pursues claims on behalf of a Christian bakery worker who contends that she was subjected to harassment and retaliation based on her refusal to work on Sundays. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 0:21-cv-62050, Stewart v. Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Law.com

Talent Wars Are Getting Dangerous for Law Firms

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
Sioux City Journal

Mr. Goodfellow: Al Sturgeon Law Firm

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sturgeon Law Firm, founded in 1991, offers services in the area of Iowa Workers' Compensation. Al Sturgeon and Ron Pohlman have more than 60 years of combined experience in Workers' Compensation. The law firm brings a wealth of experience to injured workers. DONOR COMMENT: "We are...
Law.com

Inside the 'Google-style' Tech Hub Driving Plaintiffs Firms' Growth

Litigation software allows plaintiffs firms to process cases consistently and at scale. Investment in legal technology ultimately translates into revenue increases, experts suggest. Past legal tech adoption proved key to plaintiffs firms' success during pandemic.
Law.com

Show Up Half the Time and Keep Your Assigned Office? Law Firms Allow It—For Now

Long-term hybrid working arrangements may finally drive law firms to office hoteling. However, demand for lawyers is preventing firms from taking away assigned offices. Law firms experimenting with hoteling aren't breaking down office walls. Instead, they're using the reduction in offices to improve shared spaces and add amenities. High demand...
Law.com

Fair Debt Collection Suit Over Disclosure of Consumer Info Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Friday removed a lawsuit against Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Sabatini Freeman on behalf of John Burris, contends that the defendant violated privacy provisions of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by disclosing consumer debt information to a third-party mail vendor. The case is 1:21-cv-01923, Burris v. Weltman, Weinberg & Reis, Co., L.P.A.
Shawnee News-Star

The West Law Firm named to 2022 'Best Law Firms in America' list

The West Law Firm of Shawnee has once again been named to the “Best Law Firms in America®” list by U.S. News & World Report -- Best Lawyers® in their 2022 edition. The firm is recognized in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Tier 1 category for the metropolitan Oklahoma City area, which includes Shawnee. West has been named to the “Best Law Firms in America” list each year since the first edition in 2010.
gulfshorebusiness.com

New law firm forms in Naples

Attorneys James A. Bonaquist Jr. and Jacquelyn Allen have joined forces to form a new practice, the Bonaquist | Allen Law Firm. Bonaquist has been an attorney in Southwest Florida for more than 35 years as a partner in the long-standing Naples firm of Cardillo Keith Bonaquist. He specializes in commercial and business litigation, business formation and civil trial practice. Allen is a native of Naples who specializes in personal injury, wrongful death and civil trial practice. Both Bonaquist and Allen are licensed to practice law in Florida State Court and Federal Court. The Bonaquist | Allen office is in the MidwestOne Bank Building at 4099 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 308, in Naples.
Law.com

Keeping Litigation Costs Under Control

With cases coming back to live courtrooms and caseloads rising again, law firms and law departments are again taking a steely-eyed focus on managing litigation costs. Pressured to do more with less, law departments are looking to leverage everything from flexible staffing models to advanced technology to process-oriented approaches to help keep matters under control and improve outcomes. And law firms themselves are focusing on handling cases more efficiently and effectively.
Culpeper Star Exponent

Labor Law: A white man awarded $10 million in damages is a reminder that employers can’t discriminate in the name of diversity

A federal jury in late October awarded David Duvall $10 million in punitive damages for discrimination following his termination as senior vice president for marketing and communications at Novant Health Inc. in North Carolina. Duvall, a white man, alleged that he was terminated to support diversity efforts when he was...
westkentuckystar.com

Bryant Law Center ranked in 2022 “Best Law Firms”

For the sixth consecutive year, Bryant Law Center has been selected by their peers for inclusion in the US NEWS and WORLD REPORT “Best Law Firms” 2022 list: with a regional practice area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs Tier 2. “It is a great pleasure to know the loyal...
wearegreenbay.com

One Law Group: A closer look at the full-service law firm

(WFRV) – There’s a small law group in historic De Pere that began in 1930 and the current team is going strong with the same passion and integrity that started it all. Local 5 Live gets a look at the practice area of the attorneys at One Law Group, SC, the firm’s core values and what areas of law they specialize in.
Law.com

The Best Law Firms for UK Pro Bono, 2021

After months of research, Law.com International can reveal the 10 best law firms for pro bono in the U.K., as the country celebrates its 20th annual Pro Bono Week. In what has been a particularly busy year for pro bono matters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 45 large commercial law firms submitted their pro bono figures for the past year to be considered as one of the firms with the best practices in the country.
Law.com

How Should Law Firms Use Their Windfall of Profits?

After many firms experienced a highly profitable 2020 and sky-high demand levels in 2021, they found themselves with more cash than usual. While more than enough Big Law money has been lavished on associates and laterals recently, those aren’t the only ways firms are spending their riches. Firms are investing...
Law.com

Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit against Target

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Target to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Shunnarah Injury Lawyers on behalf of Sumintra K. Khan. The case is 4:21-cv-00329, Khan v. Target Corporation.
Community Policy