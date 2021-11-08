4 Reasons Law Firms Might Drive the Adoption of AFAs

Attorneys James A. Bonaquist Jr. and Jacquelyn Allen have joined forces to form a new practice, the Bonaquist | Allen Law Firm. Bonaquist has been an attorney in Southwest Florida for more than 35 years as a partner in the long-standing Naples firm of Cardillo Keith Bonaquist. He specializes in commercial and business litigation, business formation and civil trial practice. Allen is a native of Naples who specializes in personal injury, wrongful death and civil trial practice. Both Bonaquist and Allen are licensed to practice law in Florida State Court and Federal Court. The Bonaquist | Allen office is in the MidwestOne Bank Building at 4099 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 308, in Naples.
