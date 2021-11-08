New Colorado ‘3 Feet’ Bicycle Law Signs Popping Up Around State

The initiative includes safeguards that most nine-to-fivers take for granted. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 established the 40-hour workweek, mandatory overtime pay, and child labor restrictions. But FDR intentionally omitted farmworkers—overwhelmingly Black sharecroppers at the time (today, 83 percent are Hispanic)—from the rules in exchange for Southern votes. More than 80 years later, Colorado’s agricultural workforce is finally receiving similar safeguards thanks to the Agricultural Workers’ Rights act, which Governor Jared Polis signed in June. This month, the state Department of Labor and Employment will begin the public comment period for the new overtime rules, the final parameters that need to be decided before the law goes fully into effect in 2022. To better understand the rights local farmworkers are gaining, we asked Jenifer Rodriguez, the managing attorney of the Migrant Farm Workers Division of the nonprofit Colorado Legal Services, to translate the bill’s legalese into easily understandable numbers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO