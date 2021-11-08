CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Real Men Wear Pink of New Orleans Campaign Raises Over $128,000 for American Cancer Society

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In its eighth year in New Orleans, the Real Men Wear Pink campaign raised over $128,000 to support the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from breast cancer. During October, 26 area leaders raised donations and encouraged community members to take action in the fight...

