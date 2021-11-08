Real Men Wear Pink of New Orleans Campaign Raises Over $128,000 for American Cancer Society

The Salem Regional Medical Center (SRMC) Foundation’s “Pink Out at Firestone Farms” breast cancer benefit held on Oct. 16 at Firestone Farms TownCenter in Columbiana raised $7,983. All proceeds from the benefit will go toward the Foundation’s Cancer Fund. SRMC’s Imaging Center at Firestone Farms TownCenter also performed 19 walk-in 3D mammogram screenings on the day of the event. Amy Reed, SRMC Foundation Director, was presented a check, with representatives from several of the participating event sponsors in attendance for the presentation. Pictured from left are representatives from Moondance Boutique; Homestead Kitchen & Cocktails; BrewLounge Beer Company; Century 21 Lakeside Realty (2); Reed, SRMC Foundation Director; Sundog Cellars Ciderhouse and Winery; Century 21 (2); and Bentley Studios. Participating sponsors not pictured include Mexico City Bar & Grill; Mackall Optometry; Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt; and Prudential Financial Advisors.

COLUMBIANA, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO