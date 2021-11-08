CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Granholm Comments on Passing of Infrastructure Deal

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will create a generation of good-paying union jobs'. The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, has issued a statement following the passing of the Infrastructure Deal by the U.S. House of Representatives. “President Biden came into office promising to find consensus in Washington so...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Governor Wolf joins President Biden at signing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law

On November 15th, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf joined fellow governors and President Joe Biden at the White House while President Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. “I’m honored to stand with President Biden and my fellow governors to witness this historic moment, which will bring tens of billions of dollars […]
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Unintentionally Makes Great Case For Biden's Agenda

Rep. Chris Stewart attempted to slam Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda on Wednesday, but unintentionally made a great case for it. It all started when the Utah Republican attempted to throw red meat to his base with a tweet showing the “socialist laundry list that your hard-earned taxpayer money is going towards.”
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Pittsburgh

U.S. Secretary Of Energy Jennifer Granholm Says Pennsylvania To Get Billions Of Dollars Under Infrastructure Deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is going to get billions of dollars under President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal that Congress approved last Friday. In an interview seen only on KDKA, political editor Jon Delano spoke with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who says states like Pennsylvania are big winners. For years, everybody has known America’s infrastructure was crumbling. But until now no president, Republican or Democratic, has been able to cut a deal to invest money into rebuilding. That changed Friday when the Democratic U.S. House, with 13 Republicans, approved a compromise bill that passed the U.S. Senate earlier this year....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

What's in the newly passed bipartisan infrastructure package?

There's an unfortunate dynamic that's common during legislative fights: Ahead of a vote, much of the focus is on the process, not on the contents. Some of this is unavoidable because as the process unfolds, the substance of legislation is constantly changing, and providing the public with substantive details about a moving target is awfully difficult.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHSV

How the newly passed infrastructure bill will impact Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After the U.S House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Friday night the country will be seeing its largest investment toward improving roads, bridges, and broadband internet in decades. According to a provision in the bill, the Commonwealth is expected to receive a...
VIRGINIA STATE
michiganradio.org

With infrastructure bill passed, Rep. Dingell optimistic about Biden social-spending plan, Rep. Tlaib calls it a "broken deal"

President Joe Biden calls it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” But the U.S. House vote to pass the more than $1-trillion infrastructure bill Friday put Washington’s political divisions on display, including some within Biden’s own party. Now, the President’s larger, Build Back Better social-spending bill remains up in the air.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailyhodl.com

House Passes Massive Infrastructure Bill With Crypto Provision

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that includes a provision for the crypto industry. The bill, which was passed in a 228-206 vote and will now be sent to President Biden’s desk for approval, includes a clause that would expand the definition of “broker” in the tax code to include “any person who (for consideration) is responsible for regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wind Energy#Offshore Wind#Americans#House#Rystad Energy#Noia
The Independent

Democrats cheer as Biden passes $1trn infrastructure bill

The House of Representatives on Friday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, as well as rules for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act social spending bill. Thirteen Republicans joined the vast majority of House Democrats in approving the infrastructure package, with most of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kentucky New Era

McConnell Comments on the Passing of Jean Rounds

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding the passing of Jean Rounds:. "Yesterday, we learned of the tragic passing of a much-loved member of the Senate family. "Jean Rounds was an impressive and active public servant who served the people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

