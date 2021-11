Climate change is something that affects all of us. I am in full support of doing what we can to lower C02 emissions, not just for an attempt at changing climate but to reduce pollution as well. In fact, reducing pollution may be more attainable than changing the climate. I think we should still look at finding ways to more efficiently burn fossil fuels. I am not certain why with the technology we have today that this remains a difficult task. Nuclear energy shouldn’t be written off, either. Smaller nuclear plants could prove to be beneficial in many ways, including reduction of pollution.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO