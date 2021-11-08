COVID-19 update for Nov. 8: 17 deaths and 1,438 new cases reported over past three days | 23 B.C. flights added to exposure list | Business groups call for end of testing requirements for Canadians returning from the U.S.

"Quebec's public health department will not take over from an institution unless it's seen it's not doing its work," Massé said. It is rare for regional health authorities to take over control of a health care institution like the CHSLD Herron, as happened during the first wave of the pandemic when it came to light seniors were dying at the care home, Dr. Richard Massé testified Thursday.

