CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How Bricks Are Made

By Mark McCullough
This Old House
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking for a brick for a masonry project, bricklayers have a lot of choices. Between colors, textures, and shapes, brickyards can consist of twenty different types of bricks. What is Brick Made of?. Regardless of the type of brick chosen, the main ingredient is clay. Clay is unique...

www.thisoldhouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
This Old House

How to Frame a Corner

If wall framing is on your to-do list, in addition to planning your layout and gathering materials, it’s a good idea to spend a little time considering the corners. Whether interior or exterior, corners are a multitasking part of the wall. They form the connection between two right- (and sometimes oblique-) angled walls; they help support the structure above and provide sheer strength for exterior walls. They also offer nailing surfaces or backing, for drywall, exterior sheathing, and trim boards.
INTERIOR DESIGN
addictivetips.com

How to make stone bricks in Minecraft

Minecraft is an open world where you can build whatever you want. A lot of it is imagination but you have lots of different block types at your disposal to build a castle, a windmill, a fort, homes, cities, etc. Blocks, and using a variety of them, adds detail and it makes you builds look more realistic.
VIDEO GAMES
This Old House

How to Replace Exterior Door Trim

In this video, Nathan Gilbert helps a homeowner struggling with the look of a plain front door trim in a neighborhood full of ornate entryways. After explaining that the homeowner’s current entryway is a very common design, the two look at some PVC moldings Nathan thinks will do the job.
HOME & GARDEN
This Old House

The 5 Best LED Grow Lights (2021 Review)

Grow lights mimic natural sunlight, allowing you to grow your plants indoors. If you’re looking to start an indoor garden, read our review below to learn about the best LED grow lights available on Amazon. Best For Medium Coverage: Spider Farmer SF-2000 LED Grow Light. This LED grow light has...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#The Bricks#Red Brick
rcreader.com

Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects® Made with LEGO® Bricks Coming to Muscatine Art Center

MUSCATINE, IOWA (November 8, 2021) — Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks, an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition that uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks is coming to the Muscatine Art Center. The exhibition runs from November 16, 2021, through February 20, 2022, and explores animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and humankind’s relationship with nature.
MUSCATINE, IA
insider.com

How purple shampoo bars are sustainably made

Ethique is a beauty company in New Zealand that creates beauty bars that are plastic-free and made with nontoxic ingredients and sustainable practices. The Tone It Down purple solid shampoo bar is meant to remove brass and yellow from blond and silver hair. Its ingredients include cacao butter, beetroot extract, jasmine oil, mica, and sodium cocoyl isethionate. Once the ingredients are melted together, they're put into molds to set for two to four hours, then unmolded and packaged. The brand makes other shampoo and conditioner bars for different hair types and concerns, including one for dandruff and scalp problems, one for dry and oily hair, and a volumizing shampoo. The brand says its products are plastic-free, cruelty-free, vegan, palm-oil-free, and ethically and fairly sourced. Its goal is to reduce the amount of plastic bottles and water used during liquid-shampoo production. One of these shampoo bars is equivalent to three 350-milliliter bottles of liquid shampoo.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Thermal Clay Brick Passageways

Architecture firms Palma and Hanghar collaborated to create the Types of Spaces installation. The project consists of playful sequenced rooms that lead to a monumental chimney in Logrono, Spain. Types of Spaces is made from thermal clay bricks and creates a dynamic passageway. The project was commissioned as part of...
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
This Old House

The 5 Best Sleeper Sofas (2021 Review)

A sleeper sofa turns your living room into a dual-purpose space for lounging and napping. To help you select the couch that’s right for you, the This Old House Reviews Team researched the best sleeper sofas on Amazon. Here are our top five recommendations. Most Adjustable: Saemoza Sofa Bed. This...
HOME & GARDEN
This Old House

How to Protect Your Garden From Cold Weather

In this video, landscaping contractor Jenn Nawada shows host Kevin O’Connor everything he needs to know about preparing your garden for winter. Jenn explains that protecting all the hard work performed in the spring, summer, and fall should be the concern before the cold weather arrives. By focusing on water, clean-up, and protection, Jenn dishes on the best ways to protect your plants.
GARDENING
This Old House

The 5 Best Artificial Christmas Trees (2021 Review)

Artificial Christmas trees get you into the holiday spirit. In this review, the This Old House Reviews Team researched the five best artificial Christmas trees on Amazon to help you find the product that’s right for you and your home. The products included in this article are available at local home centers and online retailers like Amazon.
SHOPPING
SPY

Deep Clean and Restore Your Carpet’s Appearance With a Steam Cleaner

Table of Contents What is a Carpet Cleaner? Carpet Steam Cleaner vs. Carpet Cleaner The Best Carpet Steam Cleaners The Best Carpet Cleaners (Non-Steam) When it comes to cleaning the carpets in your home, it’s likely you have a vacuum cleaner as your regular, go-to device. This is the most common and convenient answer to cleaning carpets on a regular basis. Vacuum cleaners are great for removing surface dirt, hair, dust and other debris which builds up over time. However, if you’re more serious about cleaning your carpets, which you should be at least twice a year, then you’ll need to turn to a device...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Keep Fido Warm and Snug All Winter Long With These Heated Dog Houses

It’s no secret that we love our pets, or that we take our roles as fur parents very seriously. That’s probably why there are so many pet products out there on the market, from ridiculously adorable outfits and toys to food brands and accessories that just make us happy. One thing the dog market is seriously lacking though? Heated dog houses. Yup, if you have a pup that loves to be outdoors but has a harder time with frigid weather in the winter months, you may have a hard time finding a heated dog house that’s going to stand up to...
PETS
Portland Report

Portland-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Location, location, location! Cute 2 bedroom home on large .23 acre lot. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, living opens to sun filled kitchen
PORTLAND, OR
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

100 Mill Lane

Welcome home! This a beautiful and cozy 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home on 5.99 Acres! Quite lot, with plenty of parking and fire pit area. Kitchen with granite countertops, two pantries, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms, ceiling fans, a lot of natural lighting with skylights. Carpet on main & upper level. Large family room with beautiful all brick fireplace wall leads out to wrap around deck/porch with plenty of room for family gatherings. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining room and stairs. Formal living room or office, fully finished lower level, with 4th bedroom, full bath, theater room with walkout, two storage closets. Above ground pool with deck.
MLS
This Old House

How to Get Rid of Japanese Beetles

Japanese beetles are outdoor pests that have voracious appetites for plant leaves and flowers. Native to Japan, these beetles are found throughout much of the United States. While harmless to humans, Japanese beetles are known for destroying home gardens and lawns. In this review, we’ll go over how to treat...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy