How Bricks Are Made

Ethique is a beauty company in New Zealand that creates beauty bars that are plastic-free and made with nontoxic ingredients and sustainable practices. The Tone It Down purple solid shampoo bar is meant to remove brass and yellow from blond and silver hair. Its ingredients include cacao butter, beetroot extract, jasmine oil, mica, and sodium cocoyl isethionate. Once the ingredients are melted together, they're put into molds to set for two to four hours, then unmolded and packaged. The brand makes other shampoo and conditioner bars for different hair types and concerns, including one for dandruff and scalp problems, one for dry and oily hair, and a volumizing shampoo. The brand says its products are plastic-free, cruelty-free, vegan, palm-oil-free, and ethically and fairly sourced. Its goal is to reduce the amount of plastic bottles and water used during liquid-shampoo production. One of these shampoo bars is equivalent to three 350-milliliter bottles of liquid shampoo.

