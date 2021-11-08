CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitglass Platform Demo – November 9

By Kevin Sheu
securityboulevard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForcepoint recently closed acquisition of Bitglass. The combination of Bitglass’ cloud-native platform and Forcepoint’s advanced threat protection and data security technologies will enable us to deliver the most comprehensive Security Service Edge (SSE) solution in the industry. In addition, our SD-WAN technology will complement our SSE to provide a highly cost-effective...

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

invezz.com

2 IoT cryptocurrencies to buy and 1 to sell in November 2021

Internet of Things is a fast-growing industry. There will be more than 100 billion connected devices in 2030. We highlight some of the top IoT currencies to buy in November. Internet of Things (IoT) refers to technology that enables machines to interact with other machines and humans. It is a relatively large industry that is expected to keep growing. For example, analysts expect that there will be more than 100 billion connected devices by 2030. As a result, some developers believe that blockchain will play an important role in the industry. So, let us look at some of the best IoT cryptocurrencies to buy.
The Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Nvidia's technology could provide the critical foundation for the metaverse. Meta Platforms is investing billions of dollars in a bet on the metaverse that could pay off handsomely. Unity plans to provide the tools for millions of creators to build the metaverse. The metaverse is coming. And the internet as...
securityboulevard.com

MSP Fireside Chat: Jireh Solutions

We recently had the pleasure of sitting down with one of our clients, Andrew Platts, Managing Director of Jireh Solutions. Andrew shared with us his thoughts on working with BlackFog, the MSP market and technology and security. What follows is a transcript of the interview. Tell us about Jireh Solutions.
securityboulevard.com

Visit ManageEngine at Data Center World this November

ManageEngine is excited to announce that we will be participating at the largest technology event—Data Center World, Nov. 23-24, 2021, at the Porte de Versailles, Paris, France. France is moving towards rapid digital growth which opens up endless possibilities in the tech world. To reap the benefits of technological change,...
securityboulevard.com

Cybersecurity for Sports and Entertainment

As operations at sports stadiums become more dependent on data centers and online networks, and as the performance metrics and health data of athletes become more vulnerable to illicit exposure or alteration, the $80 billion industry of competitive sports has become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks. Much like many other businesses across industries, they are generating big money and big data, both of which are prime targets for hackers.
securityboulevard.com

Midsize Companies Still Struggle with Security

Although more than half of IT decision-makers at midsize companies think cybersecurity is a moderate to high priority for their group, the majority believe the larger organization has not prioritized IT security issues. These were among the results of an UncommonX survey of 220 key IT-related professionals at midsize organizations...
securityboulevard.com

Lacework Acquires Soluble to Improve Cloud Security

Lacework this week revealed it has acquired Soluble, a provider of a platform for remediating code that was created to provision infrastructure. At the same time, Lacework has added an inline vulnerability scanner to its namesake platform that makes it possible to identify vulnerable container images and update them before they are deployed. Designed to be integrated with continuous integration platforms like Jenkins, the inline vulnerability scanner makes it possible for developers to discover and address issues before they are discovered by cybersecurity teams in a production environment.
Data Security
Technology
Economy
securityboulevard.com

How Does the IoT Affect the Future of Accounting?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming the world as we know it, empowering everything from wearables to smart sensors. These devices now represent a market value of $761.4 billion, growing at a 10.53% CAGR. The reasons for this are many, but for today’s business professionals, the growth of IoT means more than just investment opportunities.
securityboulevard.com

Self-service instant issuance: Thriving and here to stay

Financial institutions, such as banks and credit unions, are constantly looking to provide more relevant and efficient financial services to better service their customers anytime, anywhere. Often, that means providing online and remote offerings to serve the bulk of their customers’ needs 24-7, and more importantly, bringing these services to where their customers spend their time – on their mobile device.
securityboulevard.com

9 Tips to Keep Your Data Secure In Salesforce

The uses of CRM tools like Salesforce have increased over the world as remote working becomes more dominant. With Salesforce being one of the biggest CRM tools, it has users around the globe accessing the platform and its data from their devices. Although Salesforce is a secure and safe platform,...
securityboulevard.com

Ignite ‘21 Recap: Coverage on Azure Security Challenges

Ignite ’21 virtual event had so much to offer enterprise organizations looking to educate their teams on Microsoft Azure cloud security including the Book of News for Ignite 2021 and all Ignite sessions that you can still view here. As first-time sponsors of Microsoft Ignite, we wanted to share our key takeaways from the Azure cloud conference.
securityboulevard.com

Zoom CISO’s Lessons in Scaling With Simplicity

I joined Zoom in July 2020 — a time when everything about the company had fundamentally changed. The expectations for service delivery were higher than ever, growth reached an unprecedented scale and the role of security had never been more important. While I stepped in during this momentous time, I...
Inman.com

Sponsors demo their solutions virtually for remote attendees at ICLV21

Partners at Inman Connect Las Vegas were able to deliver in-person and virtual demos of their solutions. The virtual demos were available to event attendees around the world as part of our hybrid event, on demand. The remote approach to the event was a great success, as partners like these...
securityboulevard.com

Four Ways JumpCloud’s Cloud Directory Has Grown with You

In the past, I typically didn’t risk touching my domain controller (and its aging, cluttered configuration) when it worked well — outside of the required updates and user management tasks of course. It was never worth the risk of destabilizing the system, no matter how much I thought I should make a change. Instead, I’d investigate other services to add additional capabilities with the directory handling access rights, which naturally created silos and got expensive, fast. It reminds me of a phenomenon that we’re all guilty of: not venturing beyond our comfort foods at our favorite restaurant, even when the menu has attractive new dishes we’d love to try. The same holds true in IT: when a system has worked “well” and performed its core function, especially for directories which have traditionally been confined to a more limited role, we don’t want to move away from it even if there is a better option.
securityboulevard.com

Secure digital banking with a superior consumer experience

Partly out of necessity, partly convenience, digital banking adoption has skyrocketed since early 2020 and much of this shift is expected to be permanent. This gives financial institutions an unprecedented opportunity to engage with consumers more frequently and via lower-cost channels, but it also introduces new security risks and challenges. And at $6T in 2021, the global financial impact of cybercrimes is now equivalent to the world’s third-largest economy!
securityboulevard.com

A stitch in BIND saves nine

A vulnerability was discovered in the named DNS server implementation contained in the development branch builds of BIND 9. This is a story of catastrophe averted. It’s a case study for the value of fuzzing in software development. Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC) researchers discovered a denial-of-service vulnerability in development...
securityboulevard.com

Cybereason and Nuspire Partner to Empower Organizations to Stop Cyber Attacks

Cybereason and Nuspire Partner to Empower Organizations to Stop Cyber Attacks. Earlier this year, the Cybereason Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service offering was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021 report. Cybereason MDR was one of 15 solutions included in this report...
securityboulevard.com

Wake up and smell the Javascript – website supply chain puts online retail at risk

There are more than 1.8 billion websites online today, and almost 98% of them are powered by JavaScript. There’s a good reason for this: JavaScript’s flexibility and portability enable the rich online functionality we’ve all come to know and love. But what happens when that same functionality becomes a significant vector for cyberattacks?
