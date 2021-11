TSLA TESLA, INC. 1,181.04 -41.05 -3.36%. "Musk owns roughly 23% of Tesla and it was viewed by many on the Street that he would sell up to ~5%/6% of his ownership stake, with 10% being a higher amount that could surprise some investors but ultimately it’s a digestible number we are not overly concerned about," wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. "We would rather Musk rip the band-aid off now and sell this portion of stock rather than it lingering over the next year and feeding into any non-fundamental bear thesis on the story."

