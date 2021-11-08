CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Andrew Whitworth Impacting the Lives of Many in the Los Angeles Area

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 7 days ago

CINCINNATI — Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is still held in high regard by Bengals fans after spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati.

While the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still playing at a high level, he and his wife Melissa are making a huge impact off the field in the Los Angeles area.

The Whitworth's were featured on The Today Show on Monday morning.

Watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

LA Rams’ Andrew Whitworth works with Habitat for Humanity to house families

After 16 years with the NFL, LA Rams captain Andrew Whitworth is working with Habitat for Humanity to help families find affordable housing in his Los Angeles community. Jacob Soboroff reports in the latest edition of Once in a Lifetime, TODAY’s special series with NBC Sports.Nov. 8, 2021.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Andrew Whitworth defies the odds, Father Time as NFL offensive line stalwart

To the average fan, the offensive line is the most misunderstood position in all of football. For an individual who mans a position up front, there is a certain esprit de corps. No one can truly appreciate the challenges of offensive line play like one who has played the position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Area#American Football
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Cowboys Game Is Going Viral

The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
555
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy