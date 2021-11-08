Watch: Andrew Whitworth Impacting the Lives of Many in the Los Angeles Area

CINCINNATI — Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is still held in high regard by Bengals fans after spending the first 11 seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati.

While the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still playing at a high level, he and his wife Melissa are making a huge impact off the field in the Los Angeles area.

The Whitworth's were featured on The Today Show on Monday morning.

Watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals