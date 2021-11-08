CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas woman arrested after inflatable house shooting

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhbsl_0cqAnDrh00

AUSTIN, TX — A woman accused of killing her neighbor after an argument has turned herself in to police in Austin, Texas.

Nora Lee Lopez is facing first degree murder charges, after police said she shot her neighbor, James Traylor, multiple times on Monday, Nov. 1.

KXAN spoke to witnesses, who said the two neighbors had been “arguing over the alleged theft of a Bouncy House.”

Neighbors who talked to KXAN described hearing multiple shots, and said children were nearby when it happened. “I don’t want to see the world like this, I don’t want to see people keep dying. They’re doing things with guns that they can’t change. It’s going to live with them for the rest of their life,” the neighbor said.

Witnesses said Lopez fled from the scene immediately after the shooting.

Police took Traylor to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

DALLAS — (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span is set to go on trial in one of the deaths Monday. Billy Chemirmir, 48, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Three 'violent' escaped Georgia inmates have Tasers, remain at large

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — The search is on for three "violent" inmates who remain at large days after escaping from a Georgia jail, authorities said. Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28; and two other inmates fled the Pulaski County Jail, about 130 miles south of Atlanta, on the night of Nov. 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WGAU

Funeral for slain Jackson Co deputy today in Braselton

The funeral for murdered Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Lena Marshall is set for 2 o’clock this afternoon at the Free Chapel Church in Braselton. The 49 year-old mother of three died one week ago today. She was shot three days earlier after responding to a reported domestic disturbance at a home in Hoschton. The woman who shot her—43 year-old Jessica Worsham—was shot and killed by another Jackson County deputy. A GBI investigation is ongoing.
BRASELTON, GA
WGAU

9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

HOUSTON — (AP) — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. Ezra was placed in...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Inflatable#Police#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The charge is only a misdemeanor, but it had appeared to be among the likeliest to net a conviction for prosecutors. There’s no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha in August 2020 and used it to kill two men and wound a third.
KENOSHA, WI
WGAU

Tensions flare in Arbery death trial as Jesse Jackson visits

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — A judge denied mistrial requests on Monday at the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after defense attorneys claimed jurors were tainted by weeping from the gallery where the slain Black man's parents sat with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. The morning's...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Hall Co woman alleges racial harassment in restaurant

A woman claims employees at a Hall County Waffle House referenced nooses when she walked inside with her biracial family in a video that has gotten millions of views on TikTok. The video has since sparked an investigation by Waffle House. Attorneys who represent the TikTok user identified her to...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
39K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy