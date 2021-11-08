CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Cyber expert warns lawmakers that Alaska IT is not secure

By Linda F. Hersey
Kodiak Daily Mirror
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState of Alaska websites are not secure, and state government vendors are providing inadequate protections. Burke Stephenson, a consultant with Cybersec Innovation Partners, delivered that assessment during a Senate committee meeting that lasted for more than two hours before moving into executive session over security concerns. “Alaska’s current IT...

www.kodiakdailymirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Shorebirds depend on wee slivers of Alaska

Pencil-beaked shorebirds with the ability to stay airborne for a week — flying all the way from Alaska to New Zealand — rely on a few crescents of mudflat to fuel that incredible journey. Scientists recently found that almost the entire population of bar-tailed godwits that breed in Alaska fatten...
ALASKA STATE
kyma.com

Cyber security consultants fight Arizona audit public records demands

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Two Maricopa County judges are growing increasingly frustrated that a cybersecurity consultant working for the Arizona Senate has not provided records related to its review of the 2020 election for release under the state’s public records law. One judge said last week that Cyber Ninjas is...
ARIZONA STATE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Appointments to Marine Highway board get praised

Cynthia Berns, vice president of community and external affairs for Old Harbor Native Corp., and former state senator Alan Austerman are two of the three people that Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed to the Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board. “I think this is great,” said State Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak,...
KODIAK, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Taking Care of Alaska and Alaskans for 45 Years

The late Governor Jay Hammond liked to dream big. He wanted to “transform oil wells pumping oil for a finite period into money wells pumping money for infinity.” His dream came true. Because of the Alaska Permanent Fund, Alaska is now the only State that earns much of its unrestricted general fund revenues from the global economy.
ALASKA STATE
Kodiak Daily Mirror

ESC removes mask mandate

The Kodiak Island Emergency Services Council set aside its mask mandate in a unanimous vote Wednesday morning, but members will continue to recommend wearing them in indoor settings. The ESC modified guidelines to let businesses and organizations decide whether they will require customers, members or patrons to wear them. “Businesses...
KODIAK, AK
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho lawmaker warns business leader to avoid Statehouse

A Republican representative known for carrying a sidearm is warning the head of the state's top business lobby not to show up at the Statehouse as lawmakers reconvene Monday to consider COVID-19 legislation. The post Idaho lawmaker warns business leader to avoid Statehouse appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Kiehl
The Hacker News

Unique Challenges to Cyber-Security in Healthcare and How to Address Them

No business is out of danger of cyberattacks today. However, specific industries are particularly at risk and a favorite of attackers. For years, the healthcare industry has taken the brunt of ransomware attacks, data breaches, and other cyberattacks. Why is the healthcare industry particularly at risk for a cyberattack? What...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cyberattack#Voter Registration#Lawmakers#Senate
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
SpaceNews.com

Space Force satellite jammers shut down enemy communications, temporarily

WASHINGTON — U.S. military officials and analysts have warned that China and Russia are building an arsenal of weapons designed to interfere with space-based capabilities of the United States. The United States meanwhile is building its own capabilities to counter enemies’ space assets. Most of those systems are classified but...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy