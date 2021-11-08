CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New Book Warns CS Mindset and VC Industry are Ignoring Competing Values

slashdot.org
 7 days ago

For Economics majors, do we embed ethics through the entire curriculum? How about Chemistry? Physics? Agriculture?. Ethics should remain an elective for a reason--it's not a settled subject. Should we teach Virtue ethics? Utilitarian ethics? Deontology? Antiracism? What is the confucian perspective on P=NP? If we teach all of the major...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

The American republic is in dire peril, new book warns

Historian Victor Davis Hanson's ?The Dying Citizen? rails against the forces of globalists, unelected elites and ?evolutionaries? that he says are undermining the traditions of the United States for their own benefit. Hanson is one of America's most renowned and respected historians. He is also an incisive political commentator and...
U.S. POLITICS
Forbes

Why You Absolutely Must Invest In The Metaverse

Since Mark Zuckerberg announced on October 28 that Facebook would now be known as the Meta Platform, or simply Meta, its share price has risen by more than 9%, which is more than double what the Nasdaq. has done. If you don’t know what the Metaverse is – think of...
MARKETS
The Blade

The best books can teach children to value other cultures

As the holiday season approaches, it’s a good time to remember that not everyone shares the same heritage, culture, or traditions. Appreciating other perspectives is a skill that can be practiced, and one good way to normalize acceptance is by reading books that demonstrate characters valuing another’s point of view. This month’s list is a collection of books that reflect this ideal.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchain#Economics#Libertarian#Business Models#Chemistry#Vc Industry#Confucian#Np#Cs
Boston Globe

To build the Metaverse, Meta first wants to build stores

SAN FRANCISCO — One of Mark Zuckerberg’s first steps toward building the metaverse may be physical instead of virtual. Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, has discussed opening retail stores that will eventually span the world, said people with knowledge of the project and company documents viewed by The New York Times. The stores would be used to introduce people to devices made by the company’s Reality Labs division, such as virtual reality headsets and, eventually, augmented reality glasses, they said.
BUSINESS
slashdot.org

Something Awful Founder Richard 'Lowtax' Kyanka Dies At 45

The blurb up above is missing the href link (which is in the article quoted) to his ex wife's angry message [somethingawful.com]. Assuming that she's not trolling,. TLDR a divorce decree at least somewhat in her favor was granted yesterday and he shot himself the next day. I have been...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Ethics
ScienceAlert

Scientists Used AI to Track Spiders Building Webs in The Dark in Unprecedented Detail

Although they can be small enough to waltz on your fingernail, spiders are capable of feats of breathtakingly beautiful and complex engineering. That is, of course, their webs – structures that have fascinated and fired the human imagination for millennia. Now, we have the most detailed analysis yet of how they do so. A team of scientists deployed night-vision cameras and artificial intelligence to study every position of all eight of a spider's legs during the construction of a web. The result is a model that can predict the stages of web building based on the posture of the spider's legs. This should be...
SCIENCE
slashdot.org

Contract Lawyers Face a Growing Invasion of Surveillance Programs that Monitor their Work

The attorneys worry that if law firms, traditionally the defenders of workers' rights, are turning to the programs, why wouldn't every other business? From a report:. Camille Anidi, an attorney on Long Island, quickly understood the flaws of the facial recognition software her employers demanded she use when working from home. The system often failed to recognize her face or mistook the Bantu knots in her hair as unauthorized recording devices, forcing her to log back in sometimes more than 25 times a day. When she complained, she said, her bosses brushed it off as a minor technical issue, though some of her lighter-skinned colleagues told her they didn't have the same problem -- a common failing for some facial recognition systems, which have been shown to perform worse for people of color. So after each logout, Anidi gritted her teeth and did what she had to do: Re-scan her face from three angles so she could get back to a job where she was often expected to review 70 documents an hour.
LAW
dallassun.com

Will the Metaverse change reality It's already happened

The fear that the ?metaverse? ? an immersive, virtual, augmented world being developed by the company formerly known as Facebook ? could change reality for the worse misses the fact that much of life is already mediated digitally. The idea that reality in the future will be a world of...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationCanada

How to function in an increasingly polarized society

Political polarization has been an increasing topic of concern for people in many areas of their lives, rearing its head in everything from family get-togethers to workplace relationships and election campaigns. The COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated that polarization — extremes in opinions and/or an erosion of a more moderate political centre — can have real life-and-death consequences. How to manage the stress of polarization and how to function when it surrounds us is now a necessary but underdeveloped skill for many of us. Read more: ...
SOCIETY
slashdot.org

NYC Passes Bill Requiring 'Bias Audits' of AI Hiring Tech

A year since it was introduced, New York City Council passed a bill earlier this week requiring companies that sell AI technologies for hiring to obtain audits assessing the potential of those products to discriminate against job candidates. The bill requiring "bias audits" passed with overwhelming support in a 38-4 vote. Protocol reports:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheConversationCanada

The right to disconnect: Why legislation doesn't address the real problems with work

In 1998, an ambulance driver in France failed to answer his employer’s phone calls outside his working hours. He was dismissed, raising questions about the obligation of workers to be available around the clock. Less than a decade later, France enacted the right to disconnect to protect workers from being penalized for ignoring after-hours work messages. Italy, Spain and Ireland followed suit and now Ontario is considering enacting a similar law. But the right to disconnect, which requires large organizations to formulate policies about digital communication outside work hours, applies to knowledge workers, who unlike the ambulance driver, may not have...
LAW
The Guardian

Why does Covid-19 make things smell disgusting? – podcast

Growing numbers of people catching coronavirus are experiencing an unpleasant distortion of smells. Scientists are still unsure what causes this often distressing condition, known as parosmia, where previously enjoyable aromas trigger feelings of disgust. Madeleine Finlay talks to science correspondent Linda Geddes about her own parosmia, and chemist Dr Jane Parker discusses research into why the smell of coffee seems to be a trigger for so many people.
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

The American republic is in dire peril, new book warns

Historian Victor Davis Hanson's ?The Dying Citizen? rails against the forces of globalists, unelected elites and ?evolutionaries? that he says are undermining the traditions of the United States for their own benefit. Hanson is one of America's most renowned and respected historians. He is also an incisive political commentator and...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy