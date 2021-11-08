CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman shot in leg at Enclave Parkway

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A woman was sent to the hospital after she was shot in the leg at...

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morgan County Citizen

Woman shoots man in leg on I-20

A woman remains incarcerated at the Morgan County Detention Center after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the leg during an argument while the couple was driving on Interstate 20. According to Sgt. Joseph Pritchett, Shannon Redd, 34, of Madison, was arrested while walking westbound on Interstate 20 with her...
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
News On 6

Man Shot In Leg & Taken To Hospital, According To Police

Tulsa police are on the scene of a shooting near Pine and Sheridan. They say an elderly man was shot once in the leg. Officers tell News On 6 he was talking when he was taken to the hospital. Right now police say they are searching for the suspect. We...
TULSA, OK
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A woman was shot Sunday night while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lincoln Park on the North Side. The 23-year-old was traveling northbound around 10: 15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Lake Shore Drive when someone in a red Jeep SUV opened fire, striking her in the leg, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sliding Glass Door#The Crime Scene#Shell Casings
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot in Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating the shooting of a man and a woman. Both victims were brought by private transport to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital around 11:35 p.m. Sunday. Canton police said they were shot in the 1800 block of Spring Ave. N.E. The man was...
CANTON, OH
Sacramento Bee

Man is shot and killed in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot dead Monday morning in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood. Officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 7300 block of Meadowgate Drive, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said. Police discovered a victim in front of a residence with at least one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WEHOville.com

Woman shot dead in WeHo identified

A woman who was shot and killed in West Hollywood was identified by county authorities Friday. Kayla Hurst, 23, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim who was shot to death on Oct. 28. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Man dies after being shot in the legs in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Wasco this morning. Around 9:15 a.m. deputies were called out to 2nd Street near Palm Avenue in Wasco for a shooting. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
fox4beaumont.com

Woman shot outside of her home in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — By Mike Lout/KJAS - A resident of the Mount Union Community northwest of Kirbyville is undergoing treatment after being shot outside her home early Monday morning. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said deputies were dispatched to the location on Farm to Market Road 1005 about a mile...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
WRAL

Garner shot and killed on Halloween; woman arrested

Garner, N.C. — A Garner woman faces a murder charge for a shooting at her home on Halloween. Garner police tweeted Sunday before 10:30 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting on Annotto Bay Lane. Peggy Sylvania Yarborough, 59, was arrested early Monday on a charge she killed Delquan Douglas,...
GARNER, NC
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot After Agreeing To Meet Woman In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 34-year-old man who agreed to meet a woman late Friday was shot in Stockton. The unidentified man met the woman on a social media site and agreed to services in exchange for money, according to Stockton Police. When he arrived at the agreed-upon location near Filbert and Lafayette streets just after 10 p.m., police said a man opened the victim’s vehicle door and demanded his property. He then reportedly fired several gunshots and struck the victim who threw his property outside of his vehicle and fled. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, described by police as an Asian man in his mid-20s, has not been arrested, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
WFMJ.com

Woman shot on South Schenley Avenue

Youngstown Police Department said a woman in her 30's was shot on South Schenley Avenue around 6:41 p.m. Tuesday evening. The suspect is still at large after what police are calling a shooting and felonious assault. They are described as a white man in his 30's. Youngstown police are offering a reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and prosecution. Anyone with information should call the Youngstown Police.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Trussville Tribune

Teen shot on Center Point Parkway

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 14-year-old boy arrived at a local McDonald’s on Sunday, November 7, 2021, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to published reports. The teenager, whose identity has not been released, has been taken to Children’s of Alabama. His injuries are currently not considered. life-threatening. First responders […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Baltimore Sun

Off-duty police officer getting haircut shoots 38-year-old man suspected for Saturday shooting spree that left two dead

An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a 38-year-old man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WLBT

JPD: Man shot in leg by girlfriend, in critical condition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the leg by his girlfriend, police say. Jackson police say the shooting happened on Culbertson Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night. It’s a few blocks away from West Capitol Street. Police have not identified...
JACKSON, MS
news9.com

Teen Shot In Leg In SW OKC Shooting

A teenager was shot in the leg Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of SW 77th Street near Western Avenue. Police said the victim is a 14-year-old boy, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Authorities are still...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wglr.com

Man shot in leg at Reindahl Park, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. Madison police are looking for the person who shot a man in the leg Wednesday morning at a Madison park. According to the Madison Police Department, a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 a.m. at Reindahl Park on the city’s north east side. Police said an officer applied...
MADISON, WI
WREG

Woman shot, several detained in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 34-year-old woman was shot in Dyersburg early Sunday, and eight people were detained in the crime, police say. Officers say they responded to a disturbance on Price Street just after 1 a.m. Sunday, and found the woman lying in the grass with a gunshot wound. Officers began life-saving measures until emergency […]
DYERSBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy