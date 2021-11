Thanksgiving, a time to take stock of our life and find gratitude in all of it: the good, the bad and the ugly. When it comes to the ugly, I would say that for many of us divorce is, at best high on that list, at worst top of the list. I recently took a mental inventory of my own divorce, which probably ranked somewhere near the 50th percentile when it comes to destructive divorces. Not horrible, but no walk in the park for a stay-at-home mom of three with no family nearby or even in the same time-zone for that matter.

