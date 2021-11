Edtior’s note: This guest column is responding to a guest column from Congressman Tom McClintock that ran on Oct. 22. The national debt rose by $7.8 trillion during Donald Trump’s administration. This growth in the annual deficit under Trump ranks as the third largest increase relative to the size of the economy of any president. True, some of it is related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but most of it is due to him signing into law the tax cuts and jobs acts law, which benefited corporations and wealthy Americans.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO