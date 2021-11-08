CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New this week: 'Red Notice,' Silk Sonic and 'Clifford'

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s...

www.timesdaily.com

NME

Silk Sonic – ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ review: an unashamedly retro delight

For a group whose members’ solo albums often seem like the work of one perfectionist mastermind, Silk Sonic are an impeccably in-sync alliance. Ever since Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak first announced their collaboration with March’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ – a sumptuous single that features the former’s best vocal performance to date – it was clear that this was a team of two retro-obsessed musicians revelling in a deep admiration for one another.
Times Daily

Perkins' vocals shine at FedEx Forum

Venita Perkins felt like a superstar on Oct. 30. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
#Red Notice#The Associated Press
The Independent

Astroworld - news: Travis Scott event staff called dead fans ‘smurfs’ as mayor defends not ending show earlier

Kim Kardashian, Drake and Travis Scott have all spoken out on social media about events that unfolded at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas with Drake saying his “heart is broken.” Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the festival.Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy has been put into a medically induced coma following injuries sustained at the festival, and a 22-year-old student is fighting for her life on a ventilator. Horrifying footage has emerged of the crush of people as the concert continues.The FBI has joined the...
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops New Swimsuit Pic From ‘Restoring’ Beach Trip

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.
Fox News

Travis Scott Astroworld tragedy: Man paralyzed at 2017 show feels 'tremendous sadness,' attorney says

Kyle Green, who was paralyzed after attending a Travis Scott concert in 2017, said he is feeling "tremendous sadness" following the Astroworld tragedy. On Friday, the crowd at the outdoor Houston festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by the rapper, squeezing fans so tightly together that they couldn’t breathe or move their arms. Eight people were killed in the chaos, over 300 were treated at a field hospital on site, and at least 13 others were hospitalized. The show, which was attended by some 50,000 people, is now the focus of a criminal investigation.
hypebeast.com

Silk Sonic Announces New Single "Smokin' Out The Window"

Silk Sonic, the super duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has announced the release of their brand new single, “Smokin’ Out The Window.”. Set to drop on November 5, the upcoming track marks the third single off their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, following “Skate” from July and “Leave the Door Open” from March. The pair teased the visual on social media but made sure to leave out the actual sound, making fans comment on how the two are always teasing them with releases.
rockydailynews.com

Lauren Boebert Has a New Web Series, and the Reader Reviews Are In

What does U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert have in common with obnoxious kids on the internet? A fundamental ignorance of how Congress works, suggests Teague Bohlen in his most recent “Boebert Watch,” as well as pushing mean-girl rhetoric on Bullet Points, her new weekly web series. In the first installment, she...
NME

Silk Sonic share tracklist for new album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Silk Sonic, the duo comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, have shared the tracklist for their upcoming debut album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. The pair announced last month that their forthcoming LP will be released on November 12, after having previously suggested it wouldn’t arrive until early next year. The album will mark Mars’ first since 2016’s ’24K Magic’, and Anderson’s first since 2019’s ‘Ventura’.
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘Red Notice,’ ‘Mayor Pete’ and more

“Red Notice” feels like the heist thriller/buddy comedy version of “Jungle Cruise,” and not just because they both star Dwayne Johnson. But this action-packed tale of an FBI agent (Johnson) who teams up with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch another art thief (Gal Gadot) is less a plausible, engaging story than an elaborate kind of cinematic theme-park ride. In this case, it’s one that globetrots from Italy to Russia to England to Spain and yadda yadda, as these three attractive people bicker and banter comically between fight and chase scenes. The heist part of the story — centering on the effort to steal three gilded eggs that once belonged to Cleopatra — isn’t especially thrilling. And the comedy — mostly driven by a PG-13 version of Reynolds’s Deadpool patter — isn’t especially funny. There are, however, some twists and double-crossings along the way (some more clever than others), and a lightly unserious approach to the whole enterprise that tells you it’s okay not to care too deeply about anything you’re seeing. Case in point: Just as the film segues to an underground Nazi bunker in Argentina that looks like something out “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Johnson starts whistling the famous trumpet fanfare that accompanies almost everything Harrison Ford does in that 1981 film. Like most of “Red Notice,” it’s an instantly recognizable, self-referential winkwink telling you: It’s only a movie. When Gadot delivers the line “I can’t wait to see what happens next,” my first thought was “Well, that makes one of us” — except she’s being sarcastic, too. PG-13. Available on Netflix; also playing in area theaters. Contains violence and action, some sexual references and strong language. 117 minutes.
womansday.com

'9-1-1' Star Jennifer Love Hewitt Just Issued a Mass Apology on Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt would like fans of season 5 of 9-1-1 to know that she's sorry — but not because Maddie still hasn't returned to the Fox drama yet. It all began on November 10 when Jennifer was enjoying some downtime watching TikToks. As she explained, the 42-year-old mother of three came across a video of a man explaining the "real" meaning behind the folded hands emoji, also known as "🙏."
kiss951.com

Silk Sonic Drops First Album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, Fans React

Silk Sonic’s highly anticipated album is finally here! The duo, comprised of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, dropped their album An Evening with Silk Sonic, Friday (Nov.12). The duo has previewed “Silk Sonic Intro,” “Leave the Door Open,” “Skate,” and, most recently, “Smokin’ Out the Window” which are all featured on the debut album. The album has two features: bass legends Boosty Collins and Thundercat on the song “After Last Night.”
Billboard

Silk Sonic Drop Debut Album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic': Listen Now

Eight-plus months after we were gifted with the debut Silk Sonic single "Leave the Door Open," the duo's first album -- An Evening With Silk Sonic -- has arrived. The nine-track project, guest-hosted by funk legend Bootsy Collins, includes the two-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Leave the Door Open," as well as the previously released "Skate" and "Smokin Out the Window."
thesource.com

Silk Sonic Officially Releases ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Album

Silk Sonic’s debut album is officially here. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have dropped off An Evening With Silk Sonic, featuring collaborations from Thundercat and Booty Collins. The new album is nine songs deep, headlined by the three singles “Leave The Door Open,” “Skate,” and “Smokin’ Out...
Hello Magazine

Access star Kit Hoover shares dreamy poolside photo with a twist

Kit Hoover has the most glamorous job in showbiz but come Friday, she was ready for the weekend. The Access star took to Instagram to share a fun photo of herself super-imposed by the poolside, alongside the caption: "Friday dreaming." The mom-of-three had added the location of the picture as...
defpen

Album Stream: Silk Sonic – An Evening With Silk Sonic

More than a decade ago, Jay-Z and Kanye West delivered Watch The Throne. Six years ago, Future and Drake dropped What A Time To Be Alive. Earlier this year, dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign released Cheers To The Best Memories. Joint albums are fun and in the words of Will Ferrell, they get the people going. No album has quite got people going within the last year quite like An Evening With Silk Sonic.
