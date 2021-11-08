AUDIO: Dreamformer – “Orange Horizon”

Hybrid punk band The First Rule have a new track out, and it’s full of positivity. Likely written in the throws of 2020, “It Will Be OK” is a song that reminds you that there are other things in the world besides whatever you’re stressing about, and whatever you’re going through will get better. There’s energy behind the song, but the lyrics take center stage on this release. It’s an uplifting message, especially in a time that felt especially bleak for just about all of humanity. There’s certainly more on the way from the band, but you can get a pick-me-up with “It Will Be OK” below:

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO