CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

AUDIO: Dreamformer – “Orange Horizon”

By Bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreamformer are a new indie pop duo that just released their debut record. These songs burst with color...

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

Related
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Schmuck – “Stoking The Unrest”

Schmuck, the rockers from Effingtasty Records, are back and stronger than ever with their new album, ‘Stoking The Unrest.’. This new album is an array of genres, and the band has done an excellent job of glueing everything together! Furthermore, while rock is the foundation of each tune, each one connects to something much more thrilling. Pop melodies run throughout, dance elements such as DNB drum beats rattle the speakers, and funk arrives for good measure!
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: KASE – “Seasons”

Free jazz band KASE released a new record this weekend on B Side Recordings. Seated at the intersection of jazz and hip hop, it eagerly explores the themes of roots and old relationships, becoming a pseudo-concept album that incorporates the band members as characters of a story. Klassik guest stars on keys in the second track as well. “Seasons” is a relaxing and imaginative body of work that seeks to join hands together that have long been detached.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: RBL – “Daisy”

Indie pop artist RBL has a new single out. The emerging star deviates from his previous R&B sound here in favor of a pop punk style, singing about wishing to run off with a long-lost love interest named after the popular flower. It’s clear that RBL isn’t putting himself in a box at this point in his still-burgeoning career, coming blasting with energetic swagger that lines up well with his excited feelings. We look forward to what RBL does next.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Skky – “Hangover”

Chillwave artist Skky has a new single out that makes you feel like you’re floating toward the moon. It’s a tune for the first peeks of sunrise, accented by twinkling lo-fi notes that welcome you with open arms. There’s a gentle water sample with faint bird calls that stream through the production as well. Skky has produced several other wonderful tracks in this realm already; we look forward to what he does next.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Same”

Wave Chapelle closed out his Pink Pack on Friday, and he did so in style with “Same.” The track features a lot of the smooth elements of the previous releases, but feels almost transitory from a lyrical standpoint, moving back into the direction of hustle-centric raps that we’ve seen in other monthly packs. The track is also a flex, however, talking about doing the same old things; they just happen to be grinding and getting money. We’ve seen Chapelle remain consistent on his weekly drops so far, and there’s no doubt more as we approach the end of the year. Check out “Same” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dora Diamond – “Baby That Shit”

Electronic songstress Dora Diamond’s latest single ventures into house-pop territory. It takes its time to build up and get the crowd excited before the single lyric – the title – enters the loop. It feels like it’d be a valuable addition to the soundtrack of a racing video game. We hope to hear more from Dora Diamond in the near future and are excited for her to be taking her sound in a new direction.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: WebsterX – “1 Of 1”

After much anticipation, WebsterX dropped his latest album “1 Of 1” this past Friday. Part emotional investment, part flexing, the album feels like WebsterX is in between phases of his career. He isn’t afraid to talk about getting money, but at the same time, has the innocence of songs like recent single “Huffy,” which is about wanting to get back to the simpler things in life. Kweku Collins, Grace Weber and more make appearances on the album, with highlights like “Dreadlock Baby” and album closer “Gumdrops.” WebsterX is known to make the city move, so watch what he has in store next, and check out the album here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Spoy – “From the Three”

Noise rockers Spoy are out with their debut album. It’s loud, heavy and dissonant, incorporating elements of prog and math rock and even metal. The record challenges conformity to style and expectation, marked by plenty of screams as well as spoken-word lyrics in the song “Basement Creeper” that cathartically touch on resistance to living by another person’s way. Spoy land on the map with a masterful album of defiance, punctuated by explosive demeanor.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Cntrlla – “Crime Pays”

Producer Cntrlla is back with another one, and he’s bringing the drama with “Crime Pays.” With a dub-like introduction building the drama, the bass ultimately drops hard, and it doesn’t stop. Things get glitchy, and the bass gets fuzzier, but the intensity is there on this track from the moment Cntrlla says go. It feels like a short track, but it’s just enough to get you hyped before ultimately fading out into the abyss. If you need some filthy dubstep in your life, Cntrlla has it in spades, and this track is just the latest example of that. Take a listen below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Illusion of Fate – “King of Serpents”

Death metal band Illusion of Fate have a new record out this week. They fight aquatic cryptids and march among lepers over seven tracks, plummeting head-first into the abysses of blackened metal and melodic hardcore. In one of the most extreme records we’ve heard this year, Illusion of Fate are consumed by the madness and devastation of mythological entities. If you’re looking for a more atmospheric side of death metal, look no further.
ROCK MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The First Rule – “It Will Be OK”

Hybrid punk band The First Rule have a new track out, and it’s full of positivity. Likely written in the throws of 2020, “It Will Be OK” is a song that reminds you that there are other things in the world besides whatever you’re stressing about, and whatever you’re going through will get better. There’s energy behind the song, but the lyrics take center stage on this release. It’s an uplifting message, especially in a time that felt especially bleak for just about all of humanity. There’s certainly more on the way from the band, but you can get a pick-me-up with “It Will Be OK” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Manny Baby – “Bad MF”

You wouldn’t expect a song titled “Bad MF” from Manny Baby to begin with soft guitar chords, but it does. That’s a fake out, though, as the track quickly becomes a trap-beat brag-fest, with Manny rapping about getting money and doing it in a stylish way. You can’t name a song “Bad MF” without having some swagger, and Manny Baby has plenty to go around. The track isn’t terribly long, but certainly establishes itself, and doesn’t waste time with the semantics. Manny Baby is here to tell you he’s a bad motherfucker, and that’s exactly what he does. Check out the track here:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Toxic Ruin – “Nightmare Eclipse”

Almost creeping out of the shadows, Toxic Ruin’s new album, “Nightmare Eclipse” fades in like a beast emerging from the dark. What ensues is a pulverizing blend of thrash and power metal, with a need for speed soothed by blistering guitar parts and hyper-speed drums. With screaming vocals over the top of it all, the album is sensory overload in it’s most extreme sense. It’s not all pure firepower, however. At points, more melodic guitar parts take precedence, before ultimately bringing the thrash back. If you need to let loose, “Nightmare Eclipse” is the perfect soundtrack. Tear something up to the album below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Rod Stench – “Double Bird”

Electronic-plunderphonics artist Rod Stench has a new album out today. There’s a diverse and humorous selection of samples here, ranging from a guy threatening to fight people in a parking lot to someone saying “life just doesn’t make sense” to dystopian echoes in the final track. Between the computerized house and techno beats there’s moments of unsettling ambience, allowing Stench to achieve a balanced collage of pop and experimentation. If you’re looking for something goofy but entirely genuine, Rod Stench’s new tape is just what you’re looking for.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tai Mistyque – “Euphoria”

R&B artist Tai Mistyque’s latest single is about being in love with someone that makes you feel things you once thought were unimaginable. With soaring backing vocals and a warm trap beat, this song is an intimate number that makes no compromises in its passionate execution. We hope there’s more to come soon from Tai Mistyque.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Shifter – “Cold Turkey”

The many projects of Armon Hassan are showing us the layers to his artistry, and a new track from his project Shifter gets into his more intimate side. “Cold Turkey” is a track about a relationship that has fallen apart, and Hassan blames his own shortcomings for a girl walking out of his life. It’s a personal sounding track, and while things are played straightforward for the vocal sections of the song, the guitar parts get piano accents and a bit more intricacy to close things out. Considering the first single from Shifter was an intense rock track, the follow-up gives the project a bit more depth. Listen to “Cold Turkey” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Limber Brain – “Dream in Color”

Indie rockers Limber Brain released a new single this week – their first since last year’s record “Hindsight.” It’s a breezy dream pop tune about breaking out of the monotony of everyday life in favor of chasing your dreams. It’s easy to get caught up in a ritualistic American lifestyle, but Limber Brain encourages us to break out and shake things up a bit. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger to come from Limber Brain soon.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Credentials – “Body Builder’s Lament”

Noise rockers Credentials have a music video out for “Body Builder’s Lament” off their wonderful new album “Why is My Arm Not a Lilac Tree?”. Band members Sevan Arabaijan-Lawson and Peter J. Woods are shown in work out attire, and they begin doing peculiar poses and covering themselves in powder and paint. Arabaijan-Lawson told Milwaukee Record that the song is inspired by body building culture, specifically how the layers of muscle built overtime is meant to shield the body from supposed weakness. But eventually, we all collapse and die anyway. It’s a cleverly interpretative visual from Credentials, shot by TW Hansen.
MILWAUKEE, WI
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: J. McCoy – “Drone #1”

Dark ambient artist J. McCoy is out with the first of a series of drone pieces he’s working on. The cover art is a perfect visual representation; for 26 minutes we soar in night-cloaked space like an unidentified flying object discovering Earth for the first time. It’s a powerful and dense synth composition from J. McCoy; we can’t wait to hear more soon.
VISUAL ART
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Hektik Featuring GP El Magico – “Jugo”:

Milwaukee’s south side has a strong hip hop scene, and two of the more well established artists on the scene come together for a new music video. “Jugo” is a collaboration from Hektik and GP El Magico, with the artists not holding back an ounce of swagger. The verses in both English and Spanish are full of flexes, over a strong beat that guarantees to bounce the lowrider in the video. Both Hektik and GP have well established brands at this point, and both are known to stay active when it comes to music. Check out the video from EsGee Films and Kabron Films here:
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy