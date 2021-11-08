AUDIO: Dreamformer – “Orange Horizon”

After much anticipation, WebsterX dropped his latest album “1 Of 1” this past Friday. Part emotional investment, part flexing, the album feels like WebsterX is in between phases of his career. He isn’t afraid to talk about getting money, but at the same time, has the innocence of songs like recent single “Huffy,” which is about wanting to get back to the simpler things in life. Kweku Collins, Grace Weber and more make appearances on the album, with highlights like “Dreadlock Baby” and album closer “Gumdrops.” WebsterX is known to make the city move, so watch what he has in store next, and check out the album here below:
