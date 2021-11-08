CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Can Marcus Smart co-exist on the Boston Celtics with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum?

By Justin Quinn
 7 days ago
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

While it is normal for any team to have bumps in the road throughout the course of even largely good seasons, and still pretty normal for frustrations to boil over into the view of the general public, said road bumps do not always become a source of greater turbulence, particularly when there have been hints of such disturbances in the past.

So when it comes to the recent postgame comments made by Marcus Smart and the seeming funk hanging over the Flower Mound native to start this season both on court and off, it would be wise to inquire further to see if something serious could be metastasizing. And if so, to be addressed post-haste before it turns into something worse.

That could well be the case between Smart and the targets of his comments, critical of the status quo with twin star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and how the team plays through them — to a fault in the Texas native’s eyes.

We have since been met with assurances that things are fine and that water under the bridge passes with time. But is it the truth? This is a topic of conversation on a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast — check it out for yourself in the video embedded above.

