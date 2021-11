FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas radio sports announcer is closing in on a milestone. Gentry Little has been calling high school games for 40 years. “I love Friday nights. I love high school football,” Little tells us ahead of a recent Crowley High School game in Fort Worth. “I’ve been doing it forever so I’m addicted.” Despite decades in the broadcast booth, Little remembers that first game well. “First game was September 1st, 1982 when they had cassette tapes, that’s how old that I am.” Little said. “Commerce beat North Lamar 27-14 and hasn’t stopped since” From cassette tapes then to internet broadcasts...

