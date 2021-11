Try this Hummus With Soujok-Spiced Beef from the new cookbook, Bayrut. Soujok are Armenian spicy sausages and the flavor is so distinct that I love using them in other breakfast recipes, such as sausages and eggs on toast, or chopped up in shakshuka. Here, I have used the same spice mix to flavor the succulent meat topping that crowns this creamy hummus. Topping hummus with meat isn’t uncommon in the Levant. It’s a way to pump up the protein and fat in the dish and make it closer to a meal than a side dish.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO