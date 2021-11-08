CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

One of world's largest investment firms will need to ask permission to hire white men

fox13news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders at one of the largest investment firms in the world, State Street Global Advisors, will need to ask permission to hire white men as it rolls out a diversity hiring initiative. "This is now front and central for State Street — it’s on every senior executive’s scorecard," said...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crain's Chicago Business

Asian-owned companies dominate Crain's list of 25 largest minority-owned firms

Five new companies made it to the top 25 of Crain’s list ranking Chicago’s largest minority-owned businesses: Sayers Technology, SDI Presence, Wells Plumbing & Heating Supplies, Elements Global Services and Cabrera Capital Markets. Three out of these five companies are Asian-owned. This year’s list features 10 majority Asian-owned companies in...
CHICAGO, IL
wmleader.com

Investment company staff required to get special approval to hire white men

A multinational investment firm is forcing staff to seek approval before hiring white men in one of the most stringent diversity policies in the financial sector to date. State Street said it would require managers to demonstrate they had interviewed female and ethnic minority candidates before the company would sign off the hiring of a white man to a senior role.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

One of Houston's largest tech companies expands with Paris office

Houston-based financial technology unicorn HighRadius Corp. expanded its European footprint with a new office in Paris. HighRadius' Paris office will employ local staff for all of the firm's customer-facing operations, including sales, marketing and consulting roles, HighRadius announced Nov. 4. In Europe, the company already has presences in Germany, Amsterdam and the U.K. HighRadius also has a presence in India.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Street Corporation#Investment Firms#The Sunday Times#Black Asian#The Charging Bull
MySanAntonio

Trouble Hiring? It's Time to Invest in Your Workplace Culture.

If you’ve tried to recruit someone into your business over the past several months, you know how difficult it is to find qualified talent. While it’s easy to blame the pandemic for this disruption to the marketplace, this is likely a problem that will continue for at least the next decade.
ECONOMY
Mashed

The World's Largest Dairy Queen Is In This Country

If you lived in the searing desert climate of Saudi Arabia, could you imagine anything more enticing than indulging in a cool, creamy blend of ice cream and candy called a Blizzard? Berkshire Hathaway, parent company of the fast food chain Dairy Queen, definitely banked on this alluring idea when it opened the world's largest DQ Grill & Chill in Saudi Arabia that was constructed in 2011, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Measuring in at 7,500 square feet, the two-story restaurant in the capital city of Riyadh can seat up to 240 customers (via Mental Floss).
RESTAURANTS
marketplace.org

The developing world needs more private investment to reach climate goals

Wednesday at the United Nations’ COP26 climate conference was all about money — how countries will fund their commitments to reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming. A key part of that is when and how developed countries are going to finally make good on their pledge to come up...
ENVIRONMENT
wsau.com

Kushner investment firm ramping up activities with new hires

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jared Kushner’s global investment firm, Affinity Partners, plans to add two senior partners and is seeking to raise several billion dollars as it begins to ramp up its activities, a person familiar with the plan said on Thursday. Kushner, who was a top adviser to former President...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World Bank
prweek.com

Wine investment firm Cult Wines hires PR agency for UK and North America drive

It follows a competitive pitch. W’s remit will include promoting a new brand identity as the fine wine investment and management firm targets "high-net-worth individuals" and "ultra-high-net-worth individuals". Cult Wines was formed in 2007. According to the firm, it has assets worth £200m under management, with 1.25 million bottles of...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nylas Accelerates its European Expansion By Powering One of the World’s Largest E-Commerce Platforms

E-Commerce giant and countless other European companies continue turning to Nylas for scalable, secure, and automated API-driven applications. Nylas, provider of communications APIs for business productivity automation, today, at Web Summit in Lisbon, announced that one of Europe and the world’s leading e-commerce platforms have selected Nylas to quickly, securely, and automatically connect real-time communications data into their application. With Nylas’s Email and Neural APIs, this fintech enterprise can more intelligently extract and structure data from the more than 2 million transactions on their platform each day, and create actionable workflows and experiences that drive ROI and customer satisfaction from a user base of global retail partners and consumers.
TECHNOLOGY
irei.com

Blackstone hires Ryusuke Shigetomi to support the firm’s expansion in Japan

Ryusuke Shigetomi will join Blackstone as chairman and representative director of Japan to support the firm’s continued growth in the market. In his role, Shigetomi will oversee Blackstone’s businesses in Japan and help navigate the local financial and regulatory environments. Shigetomi joins Blackstone from Morgan Stanley, where he served as vice chairman of Morgan Stanley Global Investment Banking and managing director of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities’ Investment Banking Division and its head of telecommunication, media and technology banking.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Two of Dayton area's largest accounting firms announce merger

The merger will allow the combined companies to expand their market footprint and provide additional services for clients. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Solana Is Now The World’s Fourth-Largest Cryptocurrency

The high-speed Layer 1 blockchain has overtaken Tether for the number four spot. Solana has overtaken both Cardano and Tether amid rising interest in the SOL token. It hit a new high of $245.69 Wednesday while other assets also jumped. Solana Rallies Higher. Solana is taking names as it climbs...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
HPCwire

Cronos Supercomputer Powers Insight at World’s 2nd Largest Electricity Supplier

The planning of electrical power supply today and in the future is a topic of discussion than impacts over six billion people on the planet right in their homes. The needs are vast, the issues complex, and the solutions varied. For example, industry analysts estimate that global power consumption will nearly double by 2050[1], with electricity demand growing from 19 percent now to 30 percent by mid-century. By 2036, renewable energy sources—mainly wind and solar—are forecasted to provide nearly half of the global energy supply[2]. According to Carbon Tracker, on- and off-shore wind power alone could eventually capture more than ten times the global energy consumption of 2019. Nuclear power today generates about 10 percent of the world’s and more than half of the U.S. electricity needs. Statistically, it is one of the safest[3], carbon-free[4], and most efficient[5] electricity production sources used today.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Sinopec signs China's largest long-term LNG contract with U.S. firm

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Sinopec has signed a contract with U.S. Venture Global LNG to buy 4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 20 years. The deal is the largest LNG long-term contract signed between Chinese and U.S. companies, Venture Global said in a statement. The LNG will be supplied from its plant in Plaquemines, Louisiana.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Real life Succession battle plagues Canada's largest telecoms firm

The family at the helm of Canada's largest telecommunications firm, Rogers Communications, has descended into civil war. The bitter power struggle is now headed to court. It was just after 3am on a Sunday, and Martha Rogers couldn't sleep. She took to Twitter to agonise about the fate of her...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy