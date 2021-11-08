One of world's largest investment firms will need to ask permission to hire white men

The planning of electrical power supply today and in the future is a topic of discussion than impacts over six billion people on the planet right in their homes. The needs are vast, the issues complex, and the solutions varied. For example, industry analysts estimate that global power consumption will nearly double by 2050[1], with electricity demand growing from 19 percent now to 30 percent by mid-century. By 2036, renewable energy sources—mainly wind and solar—are forecasted to provide nearly half of the global energy supply[2]. According to Carbon Tracker, on- and off-shore wind power alone could eventually capture more than ten times the global energy consumption of 2019. Nuclear power today generates about 10 percent of the world’s and more than half of the U.S. electricity needs. Statistically, it is one of the safest[3], carbon-free[4], and most efficient[5] electricity production sources used today.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO