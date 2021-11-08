CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Type of fat, not how much, linked to stroke risk, study finds

By Kaitlin Sullivan
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFat in the diet has long been linked to stroke risk, but new research presented Monday suggests that it’s the type of fat, not the amount, that may be the more important factor. The study found that eating more animal fat was linked to a higher risk of stroke,...

www.today.com

#Ischemic Stroke#Hemorrhagic Stroke#Soybean Oil#The Stroke#The Harvard
