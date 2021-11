Following the debut of Apex Legends Season 11 both Olympus and Kings Canyon will be getting put on ice for a while, but when will those maps be returning to the game?. As with any new season in Apex Legends, the game’s map rotation is set for a major shake-up. This time around that means the removal of two maps – Kings Canyon and Olympus – in favor of unthawing the wintery World’s Edge for a bit and letting the new tropical-themed Storm Point have its time in the sun.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO