Liberal media fawns over ‘SNL’ skit about ‘Goober the Clown who had an abortion when she was 23’

By Brian Flood
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe liberal media fawned over a pro-abortion "Saturday Night Live" skit over the weekend that a conservative comic slammed as "leftwing talking points on air with zero humor attached." Cecily Strong played Goober the Clown, who "had an abortion at age 23," and joined "Weekend Update" to discuss her...

Fox News

'SNL' audience groans at 'Weekend Update' jokes about Kyle Rittenhouse, Steve Bannon

"Saturday Night Live" took some risky jabs in recapping the most recent headlines in its "Weekend Update" segment. Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che kicked things off on a light enough note, joking about Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of her re-released version of "All Too Well." From there, however, the duo launched into politics with some relatively dark jokes that didn’t always land with the audience.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

'SNL' Skewers Ted Cruz for Anti-Big Bird Stance in 'Sesame Street' Parody

In an episode hosted by Jonathan Majors, this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open took Ted Cruz to a fictional version of Sesame Street. After Cruz spent the week attacking Big Bird on Twitter for his pro-vaccine stance, Aidy Bryant reprised her role as the Texas senator hosting a far-right version of the kids’ show called “Cruz Street.”
TV & VIDEOS
State
Texas State
energy941.com

SNL Mocks Texas Abortion Ban

In a clown suit, Cecily Strong appeared on Weekend Update to defend abortion rights. Goober, the clown, had an abortion at 23 years old, the actress says in the skit before getting down to real serious abortion talk. She said, “I wish I didn’t have to do this because my...
TEXAS STATE
Shore News Network

SNL Airs Bizarre Clown-Themed Abortion Skit

A Saturday Night Live sketch featured comedian Cecily Strong advocating for abortion rights while dressed as a clown named Goober. “I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my twenty-third birthday. Clowns have been helping each other end their pregnancies since the caves. It’s gonna happen so it ought to be safe, legal and accessible.”
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong slams Texas abortion law in skit

After a strong debut of a new Trump impersonator, and taking Aaron Rodgers to task for his vaccine stance, Saturday Night Live turned to comedian Cecily Strong for a shall we say, on the red clown nose defense of abortion rights while playing a character named Goober the Clown on "Weekend Update."
TEXAS STATE
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Quinn Cummings
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Bill Maher
Person
Deborah Copaken
mighty990.com

Megan Basham on SNL’s Pro-Abortion Skit: ‘Completely Over the Rails’

Megan Basham, an entertainment reporter for The Daily Wire, joined Tim and Ben on Wake Up Memphis Wednesday to talk about the pro-abortion “Saturday Night Live” skit. Cecily Strong played Goober the Clown, who had an abortion at age 23. The character nonchalantly made balloon animals while being interviewed about it.
TV & VIDEOS
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Kieran Culkin Tries To Cancel Cable & Goober The Clown Talks Abortion

After two episodes to start the season that were, upon reflection, mostly duds, this season of Saturday Night Live has locked into a really good groove. New castmembers and writers have had a chance to show off their stuff, and while some of the bloated 21-person cast has been hard to find (Kate McKinnon's still MIA, Melissa Villaseñor remains woefully underused), many of the cast veterans have really shined. We got the third good SNL episode in a row this weekend with host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran, and it contained the best cold open of the season, one of the funniest sketches of the season, and one of the best Weekend Update guests of recent years.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vox

Let’s talk about Cecily Strong’s game-changing “clown abortion” skit

There’s an idea, particularly popular with some comedians, that the very point of comedy is to say the unsayable, to push boundaries and envelopes by articulating uncomfortable truths. Dave Chappelle embodied this recently in his controversial Netflix comedy special The Closer, his sixth for the streaming giant in which he (once again) takes up the question of how we should treat trans people and concludes (once again) that the answer is “none too carefully.”
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Jonathan Majors’ Hosting Debut

Continuing this season of new hosts and comedic experimentation, this week’s “Saturday Night Live” saw “The Harder They Fall” star Jonathan Majors take on first-time hosting duty. And not just any first-time hosting duty, as he had to do so with Taylor Swift as the heavily-buzzed-about music guest. Host: Jonathan Majors One thing to really appreciate about this new season of “SNL,” in all of its freshness and newness, is the fact that it’s not relying on gimmicks for its opening monologues. While a scripted Q&A, a Studio 8H tour, or even the occasional musical number can be fun, the past few...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

CNN’s Brian Stelter ignores WaPo deleting, correcting reports on discredited Steele dossier on his media show

The Washington Post corrected and removed large chunks of its own reporting on the discredited Steele dossier on Friday, but Americans who rely on CNN’s media program "Reliable Sources" for information would be clueless because ratings-challenged host Brian Stelter shockingly ignored it. The ironically named "Reliable Sources" claims to examine...
DONALD TRUMP
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Cecily Strong's clown abortion SNL "Weekend Update" sketch is a game-changer -- one of the starkest political critiques in the show’s recent history

Before Strong's "Goober the Clown" sketch, Saturday Night Live, for the most part, has sidestepped saying the unsayable, opting instead to stick "to its long-running habit of doing straightforward comedic imitations and letting the real-life, absurdist politics speak for themselves under cover of parody," says Aja Romano. "What becomes clear over the course of the bit is that this may well be Strong’s own personal anecdote, too," adds Romano. "As it’s related between clown gags, it’s a reminder that some things do go unsaid in American life, but they might not be the ones we hear the usual suspects yell about. Throughout the skit, Strong ineffectually tries to clown — her spinning bow tie winds up tilting vertically, her attempt at making a balloon animal results in failure, and her clown horn refuses to honk. This plays out alongside her visible agitation over being a 'clown' who must continually discuss abortion because of increasingly restrictive abortion legislation around the country. The effect is twofold: As she continues the sketch, the words “clown abortion” become increasingly discomfiting and absurd, arguably highlighting the absurdity of extreme anti-abortion rhetoric. The clown conceit itself becomes increasingly flimsy and hard to maintain. When she realizes her horn isn’t working, she riffs for a few seconds, then apparently ad-libs 'I’m not a clown' before soldiering on. The admission, tossed out as an aside, lands like a small explosion, a sobering release of tension...When they’re able to — despite the barriers in place — there’s a real kind of relief and communion, and the retelling of her experience seems cathartic. The tone of the sketch shifts into a gentle reminder that the abortion debate impacts real people, human beings whose voices and stories are rarely heard as the war over their bodies rages on around them."
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

CNN’s Acosta, Stelter Slam Fox News Stars for Thinking They’re ‘In Some Kind Revolutionary War Against Vaccines,’ Praise Cavuto As ‘A Man On An Island’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter dunked on their rival news network during a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday, describing Fox News stars as “think[ing] they are in some kind of Revolutionary War against vaccines,” but praising Neil Cavuto as “a man on an island at Fox News” for his heartfelt message encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.
ENTERTAINMENT
