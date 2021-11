Let’s assume that if the abiding image you’re giving your listenership is of an asteroid slamming into the surface of… something…, leaving a crater behind, you’re dealing one way or the other with some heavy shit. Thus it is with Low Orbit‘s Crater Creator, the Toronto trio’s first LP in four years since 2017’s Spacecake (review here), which will see release Nov. 19. Apparently that’s like one week from now? I have no idea what day, week, or month it is anymore. Honestly, if it wasn’t for the Gimme Metal show making me write down a date once a fortnight, I’d probably still think it was 2018.

