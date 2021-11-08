CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Losses in Florida, Are the Shots Different and League Trends

By David Locke
Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz lost to both the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic over the weekend. The Heat represent one of the best teams in the NBA and the Magic are on the other end. How did this happen to the Utah Jazz? David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz...

lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz take advantage of Hawks weaknesses and Jazz are #1 offense in NBA, how?

The Utah Jazz faced a reeling Atlanta Hawks team on Tuesday night and took advantage of all the things the Hawks do poorly and cruised to a commanding win. Donovan Mitchell continues to be outstanding and the defensive game plan against Trae Young was solid and effective. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube. Locke also looks at a new role for the ever improving Royce O’Neale. Locke digest a quarter by quarter look and then it is time to run down the power rankings. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Donovan Mitchell is taking the next step and Indiana Pacers are far better than record

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is taking major strides in his game, including being the #1 pick and roll guard in the NBA right now. Locke breaks down how he is progressing and what are the next steps from here for the Jazz star. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube. The Indiana Pacers are a heavy halfcourt team so that plays into the Utah Jazz hands. However, both Domotas Sabonis and Myles Turner can play out on the floor and that spreads the defense out. In addition, leading scorer Malcolm Brogdan is a big physical guard that causes the Jazz problems. How will it play out? #utahjazz #nba #donovanmitchell — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Miami brought the Saturday Heat as the Utah Jazz lose

The Utah Jazz and the Miam Heat matched up for the 2nd time in 7 days and once again Miami got out to insurmountable lead only to have the Jazz have a galliant effort to close the gap and make a game of it. David Locke and Ron Boone bring you POSTCAST after each Jazz game Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
