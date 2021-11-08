CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

Student Posters Accepted into SIGGRAPH Juried Competition

monmouth.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour student posters by Jenni Ackerman, Julian Rebelo, Shannon Smith, and Austin Staulcup were accepted by the 2021 SIGGRAPH SpaceTime International...

www.monmouth.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thenewirmonews.com

Local students shine in State Fair art competition

Several Lexington-Richland School District Five students placed in the South Carolina State Fair Art contest. Students showcased their talents in several divisions including 2-D, 3-D and Photography. All exhibitors had to be residents of South Carolina and attending public, private or home school in grades kindergarten through twelfth grade. Winners...
INDIANA STATE
Norfolk Daily News

Norfolk Junior High student wins online art competition

Norfolk Junior High School student recently won Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest, a voting competition held on Artsonia.com, the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios exhibiting more than 80 million pieces of student art. Analisa Swantek received more than 2,000 online votes for her winning art. When asked...
NORFOLK, NE
zip06.com

Valley Debate Students Compete in Yale International Competition

From left are Andre Santana, Anne Brenneman, and Linette Spaner (missing from photo: Ava Cunningham). (Photo courtesy of Kyle Fitch) On Sept. 18 and 19, Ava Cunningham, Anne Brenneman, Andre Santana, and Linette Spaner represented Valley Regional High School’s Debate Team to compete in the 29th annual Yale Invitational, a speech and debate tournament hosted by Yale University. Almost 2,000 students from 33 states and several countries throughout the world participated in this year’s event. The Yale Debate Association, an undergraduate organization of Yale, hosts this illustrious tournament to encourage speech and debate opportunities among high school students. All four Valley students performed competitively in the five Parliamentary Debate rounds.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Long Branch, NJ
West Long Branch, NJ
Education
wustl.edu

Neureuther Student Essay Competition Now Open

Calling all bibliophiles! Through the annual Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition, the Washington University Libraries are giving away cash prizes to the students who write the best short essays about their personal book collections. Now in its 35th year, the competition was named for Carl Neureuther, a 1940 graduate...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siggraph#Art
thetimes24-7.com

Sheridan student wins essay competition

Great Towns, Inc. is pleased to announce the winner of its “If These Walls Could Talk” essay competition is Sheridan High School student, Breanna M. Hunter. Last Spring, Breanna, and other students researched and wrote the history of three buildings on Main Street in Sheridan and presented their ideas of new uses for them should they ever become vacant. According to Melissa C. Martin, Managing Director of Great Towns, “Every town has its own heart and soul. Well-loved customs, architectural styles, and holiday traditions are passed down from one generation to the next. This program is about connections: connecting to the past, connecting generations, and connecting young people with the built environment around them.” The program asks students to identify the architectural style of the building and learn and name architectural details that make it unique. Martin added, “When you learn about a historic structure and can identify the period and hear fascinating stories about its people, it becomes familiar, like making a new good friend. That’s important to finding new uses for old buildings.”
SHERIDAN, IN
andrews.edu

Andrews Business Students Win Case Competition

The Andrews University School of Business Administration Shores Consulting team won first place in the inaugural Loma Linda University School of Public Health Undergraduate Healthcare Business Case Competition, held virtually on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The Shores Consulting team from the School of Business Administration included four students from different...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
breezejmu.org

JMU students get involved in Collegiate Wind Competition

Over the next year, a team of JMU students will be competing in the Collegiate Wind Competition — a national, environmentally focused contest run by the U.S. Department of Education. The goal of this competition is for JMU students to create a wind turbine and potentially put to use in the Gulf of Mexico.
HARRISONBURG, VA
csun.edu

CSUN students compete in a Squid Game-inspired competition on campus

On the evening of Halloween, CSUN students battled out against each other in a series of games inspired by the popular South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game.”. The event was organized by CSUN’s InterVarsity Matador Christian Fellowship, or IVMCF, and more than 40 students participated, dressed in costumes ranging from Kim Possible to Frozone from “The Incredibles” in front of the University Library. The students competed to win first place and the grand prize — a $50 Target gift card and a gift basket full of candy.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NBCMontana

Competition aims to help SW Montana students with future careers

BUTTE, Mont. — Students in Southwest Montana are working to find their passions through a competition called Building Our Student Success. "It's not a one-size-fits-all," said Bernie Phelps, the director of dual enrollment at Montana Tech Highlands Campus. "Each of us are unique individuals." Phelps says the goal of the...
MONTANA STATE
Shropshire Star

College concerto competition now open to Shropshire students

A Shropshire college’s concerto competition is open to students aged 18 or under from across the county for the first time. And Acton Burnell-based Concord College is today inviting entries from talented young musicians. The competition will culminate in an evening concert next March which will be a showcase and...
COLLEGES
theislandnow.com

H. Frank Carey student accepted into All-National Honor Ensemble

H. Frank Carey High School student-musician Kate Marcino has been accepted into the All-National Honor Ensemble on trumpet. Marcino was selected over thousands of applicants from across the country. She is the first Carey student to achieve this recognition. The All-National Honor Ensemble is scheduled to take place virtually from...
EDUCATION
Bellefontaine Examiner

OHP DECA students advance to International Competition

Three students in Ohio Hi-Point’s satellite DECA chapter at Triad High School advanced to international competition after competing in the DECA Virtual Business Challenge last month. Madison Hannah placed first in the state of Ohio in Fashion Management, second in the Central Region of the United States, and fifth overall...
EDUCATION
uvureview.com

PRSSA competition challenges students to solve crisis problems

The Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) chapter at UVU will host a competition Nov. 9 where students are tasked with solving complex crisis situations. PRSSA is a nationwide student and advocacy organization that seeks to help students who are interested in the fields of public relations and communications. Founded in 1967, it hosts a membership of around 7,000 students and advisors, along with 300+ chapters all across America.
EDUCATION
sjfc.edu

Cross-Disciplinary Competition Hones Students’ Professionalism, Problem-Solving Skills

This week, 33 students from across the College will participate in the annual PwC Challenge case competition hosted by PwC – an international audit, consulting, and tax service firm - an event that has typically only attracted business students in the past. But according to Erica Sysol, visiting assistant professor in the School of Business and the faculty member leading the charge for the 2021 competition, School faculty found a way to broaden the participant pool.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy