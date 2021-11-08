Student Posters Accepted into SIGGRAPH Juried Competition

Great Towns, Inc. is pleased to announce the winner of its “If These Walls Could Talk” essay competition is Sheridan High School student, Breanna M. Hunter. Last Spring, Breanna, and other students researched and wrote the history of three buildings on Main Street in Sheridan and presented their ideas of new uses for them should they ever become vacant. According to Melissa C. Martin, Managing Director of Great Towns, “Every town has its own heart and soul. Well-loved customs, architectural styles, and holiday traditions are passed down from one generation to the next. This program is about connections: connecting to the past, connecting generations, and connecting young people with the built environment around them.” The program asks students to identify the architectural style of the building and learn and name architectural details that make it unique. Martin added, “When you learn about a historic structure and can identify the period and hear fascinating stories about its people, it becomes familiar, like making a new good friend. That’s important to finding new uses for old buildings.”

SHERIDAN, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO