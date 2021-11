With states across the country still drawing new congressional maps, significant uncertainty remains about which House members are most vulnerable for the 2022 midterms. As a result, ranking the 10 most vulnerable incumbents, as CQ Roll Call normally does at this point in the cycle, is not feasible. Instead, the list below highlights the House lawmakers with the toughest reelection prospects, based on what is now known. These members won narrow victories last year and have little hope of mapmakers making their lives easier, have been pitted against fellow incumbents in redistricting, or are under fire within their own parties.

