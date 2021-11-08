CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kierra M on the Astroworld Festival disaster

fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people died and many more were injured...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Astroworld Is Travis Scott’s Altamont (Column)

For more than 50 years, there was one word that crystallized the usually unspoken fear that a major concert event could turn deadly: Altamont. Now, for years to come, and maybe even generations, barring any worse disasters, that buzzword is likely to be Astroworld. And however the investigations and lawsuits play out, what went down at NRG Stadium on Nov. 5 — where nine lost their lives — will, in the public imagination, likely be Travis Scott’s mass-casualty event to bear. Saying that Astroworld is going to be Scott’s Altamont sounds harsh — but, really, that might be a best-case scenario...
MUSIC
New York Post

Travis Scott could ‘never imagine the severity’ of Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott took to Instagram Saturday night to share an emotional video message about Friday’s stampede at his Houston Astroworld concert, which left eight people dead and some 300 injured. The remarks marked the rapper’s first public comments about the calamity since he issued a carefully worded statement Saturday morning.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Kylie Cosmetics products are being binned following Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner was faced with massive backlash after she left a story up of an ambulance making its way through the crowd at the Astroworld Festival, where 8 people died. Fans shared the sentiment that Jenner should have deleted the video as soon as she realised the severity of the situation. Rather than immediately deleting the Instagram video, the makeup mogul left it up for over twelve hours.
CELEBRITIES
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Travis Scott Offers To Pay Astroworld Victims’ Funeral Costs And Provide Free Therapy

Travis Scott has offered to cover the funeral costs of victims who died following a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday (Nov. 5). The rapper and his Cactus Jack Foundation are also seeking to assist in providing free online therapy sessions through a partnership with BetterHelp for anyone who was impacted by the tragic incident, directly or indirectly. Those who sign up using the embedded link will have access to a licensed therapist. In addition, Scott has teamed up with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to offer help to those struggling...
CELEBRITIES

