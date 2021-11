It's not news that the number of cars available with a manual transmission has dwindled, and a big reason for that is people just aren't learning how to drive them. Still, it's a worthwhile skill to pick up. Our number one reason would be because it's fun, but you never know when you might to need to do it in a pinch. Perhaps you'll have to drive a friend's old stick-shift car in an emergency, or maybe it's just a really cool car and they're giving you the chance to try it out. Or in the case of this Saturday Night Live sketch, maybe you're trying to steal a vintage Lamborghini.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO