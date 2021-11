Make gameplay more fun and comfortable with the John Varvatos Joystick gaming controller. Looking like something out of the future or from the Star Wars franchise, this accessory draws its inspiration from a racing wheel. In fact, its curvatures underneath make it look like a gaming gadget you won’t have seen before. Moreover, it includes a directional pad and input buttons with a muted feel, which are all ergonomic. Speaking of ergonomics, the bumper buttons on the top corners provide comfortable use for big-handed gamers. All the while, the wider shape feels more comfortable to hold during racing games. Finally, this gaming controller remains lighter than similar gadgets, making it suitable for extended gaming sessions. Stay ahead of the competition with a gadget that can keep up with John Varvatos’s creation.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO