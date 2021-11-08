CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hochul signs legislation cracking down on robocalls

chautauquatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul has signed a package of legislation that will build on federal action to combat robocalls. The legislation requires telecommunication companies to block robocalls from...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Expanding New York State's Paid Family Leave

Legislation S.2928-A/A.06098-A Expands on Current Law to Enable Workers to Care for Siblings with a Serious Health Condition. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a bill (S.2928-A/A.06098-A) that expands New York State's Paid Family Leave legislation to allow caring for siblings. Under the current law, employees cannot take leave to care for a sibling with a serious health condition.
POLITICS
wrfalp.com

Anti-Gun Violence Legislation Signed

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a package of legislation to combat gun violence and to address ghost guns. One bill prohibits the possession of unfinished frames or receivers by anyone other than a licensed gunsmith or dealer in firearms. The second bill prohibits the sale of ghost guns and requires...
POLITICS
whcuradio.com

Hochul signs animal welfare bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Veterinarians across New York State must now report suspected animal cruelty. It’s part of legislation signed over the weekend by Governor Kathy Hochul. Saying that owning a pet is a blessing, Hochul signed two bills – one requires veterinarians report animal abuse to authorities, the other bars insurance companies from discriminating against homeowners based on their breed of dog.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Reduce and Manage Waste

Legislation S.6334/A.5605 Relates to Local Solid Waste Management Plans. Legislation S.6815/A.7564 Encourages the Elimination of the Use of Certain Single Use Plastic Items at SUNY and CUNY Campuses. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation requiring that local solid waste management plans make efforts to increase waste diversion, including by recycling...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Hochul Signs Legislation Permanently Allowing Pharmacists to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a bill which will permanently allow licensed pharmacists to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and expand immunizations that licensed pharmacists can administer to patients who are ages 18 and older. Hochul spoke about the legislation during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn. Hochul says a temporary measure for pharmacists to administer COVID vaccines was set to expire within a few months...
BROOKLYN, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Allowing Individuals Initially Eligible but Denied Youthful Offender Status to Reapply for Retroactive Designation

Legislation (S.282/A.6769) Allows Individuals Who Were Convicted Of A Crime and Eligible for Youthful Offender Status But Initially Denied the Designation, to Reapply For Retroactive Designation. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.282/A.6769) that allows individuals who were under the age of 19 when they were convicted of a crime,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robocalls#New Yorkers
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Establishing the Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund

Legislation S.4086/A.6553 Authorizes Gifts, on Personal Income Tax Returns, for Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery. Governor Kathy Hochul on November 3rd, signed legislation (S.4086/A.6553) establishing the Substance Use Disorder Education and Recovery Fund and authorizing gifts, on personal income tax returns, for substance use disorder education and recovery. “The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Gov. Hochul just signed a package of bills to curb robocalls, what this means for you

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York Gov.Kathy Hochul Monday signed off on a package of bills to build on efforts to block robocalls to your phone. Under the new legislation, telecommunications companies will have to block those calls for certain numbers as a way to prevent those calls from coming in across different providers. A second bill makes it so providers must make sure a call to you is actually coming from the number that shows up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nysenate.gov

On Veteran's Day, Governor Hochul Signs Kaplan's Legislation Creating Advisory Group To Support Women Veterans

CARLE PLACE, NY (November 11, 2021) - Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation sponsored by State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblymember Monica P. Wallace (D-Lancaster), S.701a/A.1140, that creates a Women Veterans Advisory Committee to support and assist the Division of Veterans' Services in locating, educating, and advocating for all women Veterans in the State of New York. The bill was signed along with a full legislative package to support and protect Veterans and their families (
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
News Break
Politics
shorefrontnews.com

Gounardes’ SLEEP Act Cracking Down on Illegal Mufflers

Governor Kathy Hochul signed Senator Andrew Gounardes’ SLEEP Act into law, a huge victory for those across the city who have been bothered and kept up at night due to loud, modified vehicle exhaust systems that have lead to countless complaints, especially in residents areas where illegal street drag racing takes place. This Act will increase the maximum fine for after-market modifications and violations from $150 to $1,000 in order to more effectively deter this behavior. Additionally, it will make it so that any auto body shop caught selling or installing these devices to make them excessively noisy more than three times will have their operating licenses revoked by the state motor vehicle department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

How chapter amendments are helping Gov. Kathy Hochul keep legislators happy

Gov. Kathy Hochul has her reasons to keep state lawmakers happy. She has talked a lot in recent months about how good relations with the Legislature are part of a broader effort to change the political culture in Albany. Avoiding unnecessary vetoes is just one of many ways she can make good on that while she gets ready for a likely tumultuous 2022 budget process and gubernatorial campaign.
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislation to ensure used vehicles are sold with functioning airbags

Legislation (S.1834-A/A.394-A) titled ‘Anthony Amoros' Law’ prohibits used car dealers from selling vehicles at retail without a functioning airbag. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday signed legislation that prohibits used car dealers from selling vehicles at retail without a functioning airbag. Her team said, “This bill is titled ‘Anthony Amoros’ Law’ after a young man from Rockland who died in a car crash in a car that, unbeknownst to him, was sold to him without airbags. Under this legislation, certificates given to vehicle buyers must certify that the vehicle is equipped with an airbag, as well as a readiness indicator light that indicates the airbag is functioning.”
RETAIL
wpde.com

NC AG and others nationwide ask FCC to further crack down on robocalls

RALEIGH, Wake County — North Carolina’s attorney general as 52 others have asked the Federal Communications Commission to do more the crackdown on unwanted robocalls. “Robocallers have too many arrows in their quiver when it comes to scamming North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We have to do everything in our power to make sure they can’t pretend to be legitimate callers and trick people into picking up the phone.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy