Hochul signs legislation cracking down on robocalls

Governor Kathy Hochul signed Senator Andrew Gounardes’ SLEEP Act into law, a huge victory for those across the city who have been bothered and kept up at night due to loud, modified vehicle exhaust systems that have lead to countless complaints, especially in residents areas where illegal street drag racing takes place. This Act will increase the maximum fine for after-market modifications and violations from $150 to $1,000 in order to more effectively deter this behavior. Additionally, it will make it so that any auto body shop caught selling or installing these devices to make them excessively noisy more than three times will have their operating licenses revoked by the state motor vehicle department.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO