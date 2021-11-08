CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Omar Apollo ft. Kali Uchis, 'Bad Life'

By Cat Sposato
kosu.org
 7 days ago

"That's a bad life / a bad life that you're living," sings Omar Apollo in the chorus of this new collaboration with Kali Uchis. This dreamy track feels like something out of a Disney princess film — the...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

Related
2dopeboyz.com

Apollo Brown & Stalley – “No Monsters”

Following projects with Raheem DeVaughn and Che Noir, Apollo Brown ill connect with Stalley for their collaborative project Blacklight. Produced in its entirety by Apollo, the project will include appearances from Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo, and Omari Hardwick and will arrive November 19. After sharing the first offering, “Humble Wins,” the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic’s Video for New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another new song from their forthcoming Silk Sonic debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. “Smokin Out the Window” arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza. Check it out below. Mars and .Paak announced their Silk Sonic collaboration in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Kali Uchis
kosu.org

Ya Tseen: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. "It's Indigenous Peoples' Month every month, don't...
MUSIC
kosu.org

Raye Zaragoza: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. For Native American Heritage Month, we wanted...
MUSIC
kosu.org

The Goodbye Party, 'Magnolia'

For the first minute of "Magnolia" all you hear is Michael Cantor's voice, overdubbed using a harmonizer, the same effect used on the one Imogen Heap song that makes everyone cry. Cantor, who records as The Goodbye Party, is usually surrounded by peppy-yet-mopey indie rock, but on the 20-minute Stray Sparks EP he weaves ambient experiments into lowercase songs that recall the quirkier back half of the Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. "Magnolia," with its pitch-shifted harmony, lays bare the winsome sadness of Cantor's sweet voice as "love rewinds itself." Then, like the pink and white flowers that bloom from magnolia trees, shimmering synths spring into high-definition, reflecting the awe of a new day.
MUSIC
kosu.org

Merlyn Wood & CONNIE, 'S.Y.K.'

When you speak of Brockhampton these days, it usually comes with an "Oh, man, remember when..." thinking back to their apex, as GOLF-wearing Gen Zers everywhere folded into the mania. Despite the hip-hop group still releasing music, they have begun to pursue outside avenues of expression, with each member having an archetype to draw on.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Bad Life
Variety

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance...
MOVIES
Variety

Kanye West Drops ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

As expected, Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Donda,” that features more than 20 extra minutes of previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, and more. The new edition, which dropped on Sunday night, expands the already long album past the two-hour mark; it’s now 2:11. Of course, there’s much more music where that came from: West publicly previewed the album four times before its release: Once at an invite-only...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform Section.80 Deep Cuts At Day N Vegas

Kendrick Lamar played his only show of the year last night, headlining the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas. He celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album Section.80 by performing deep cuts like “Fuck Your Ethnicity,” “A.D.H.D.,” “HiiiPower,” “Hol’ Up,” “Chapter Ten,” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils).” After that, he ran through a career-spanning set of his hits from every album in chronological order, eventually bringing his cousin Baby Keem out to do their recent collaborations “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers.” Watch some clips from his set below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
kosu.org

Tiny Desk Playlist: Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. To celebrate Native American Heritage Month, we've asked Code Switch fellow Sam Yellowhorse Kesler to curate his favorite Tiny Desks from Native American musicians. Conversations about Indigenous people...
MUSIC
kosu.org

Bahamas on Mountain Stage

As Bahamas, the Canadian singer-songwriter Afie Jurvanen has been making waves south since 2009, tucking wry ruminations into sunny blue-eyed soul. The self-taught, Toronto-born guitarist has opened for such acts as Robert Plant, Wilco, Jack Johnson and The Lumineers, as well as fellow Canadians City and Colour. Armed with his...
CANADIAN, OK
CBS LA

Gospel Legend Tamela Mann Gets Candid About Life, New Album ‘Overcomer’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tamela Mann is known as gospel royalty, bringing comfort and hope to millions of listeners and viewers around the world through word and song. FILE — Tamela Mann performs during the 35th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Aug. 23, 2020. (Getty Images) But she isn’t just a singer, she’s also an actress and comedian who has made it her mission to be an inspiration to others. She recently sat down with CBS2 This Morning’s DeMarco Morgan to talk about her life, struggles, and her new album “Overcomer.” Watch Morgan’s interview in the player above.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy